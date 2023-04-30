Where does Wisconsin land in 2024 recruiting rankings after new commitments?

The Badgers have landed a number of recent commitments in the 2024 class. Wisconsin is now up to eight commits in the class of 2024, with the latest being three-star safety Kahmit Prescott.

The class started with a splash as the Badger landed quarterback Mabrey Mettauer. That was quickly followed with a pair of tight ends in Grant Stec and Rob Booker committing to the Badgers.

Wisconsin landed five of the eight players in April, and is continuing to build out a strong 2024 group. Where do the Badgers rank nationally at this stage of the recruiting process? Here is how they stack up according to On3’s recruiting rankings:

Miami

Nov 26, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Will Mallory (85) scores a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Score: 87.584

Nebraska

Nov 28, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, US; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule at the introductory press conference at the Hawks Championship Center on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Score: 88.062

Michigan State

Oct 15, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker talks on the headset against the Wisconsin Badgers at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Score; 88.103

Iowa

Oct 30, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Score: 88.231

Texas Tech

Jul 14, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the Texas Tech Red Raiders helmet logo during the Big 12 Media Day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Score: 88.327

Ole Miss

Nov 6, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA;Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin talks with a referee after a call during the second half against the Liberty Flames at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Score: 88.397

Wisconsin

Wisconsin head football coach Luke Fickell is shown during practice Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

Overall Score: 88.569

Louisville

New University of Cincinnati head football coach Scott Satterfield speaks during a press conference at the University of Cincinnati’s Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Satterfield holds a 76-48 record as a head coach at the University of Louisville and Appalachian State.

Overall Score: 88.802

Texas A&M Aggies

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; A view of the fans and students as they rush the field to celebrate after the Texas A&M Aggies victory over the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Score 89.285

Arkansas

Dec 28, 2022; Memphis, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders (5) rushes in the first quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks in the 2022 Liberty Bowl at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Score: 90.101

Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s Billy Bowman (5) celebrates an interception with Danny Stutsman (28) and Jeffery Johnson (77) in the first half during the Bedlam college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov., 19, 2022.

Overall Score: 90.154

Auburn

Auburn Tigers football coach Hugh Freeze and athletic director John Cohen pose for photos during Freeze’s introduction at the Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Overall Score: 90.387

Clemson

Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (23) and teammates celebrate their win after the game at Williams Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina Saturday, November 27, 2021. Clemson won 30-0.

Overall Score: 91.093

Oregon

Dec 29, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; The Oregon Ducks mascot on the field during the second half of the 2021 Alamo Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Score: 91.193

Tennessee

Sep 22, 2018; Knoxville, TN, USA; The 102,455 sign which is the seating capacity in Neyland Stadium and the Power T logo on the south entrance at Neyland Stadium at a game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Score: 91.546

Penn State

Nov 12, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Dvon Ellies (91) carries the American flag onto the field prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Score: 91.621

LSU

LSU football coach Brian Kelly speaks to media following the first spring practice under him on March 24.

Overall Score: 91.813

Notre Dame

Dec 28, 2019; Orlando, Florida, USA; The Notre Dame Fighting Irish mascot celebrates the field goal against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Score: 92.261

Florida State

Jul 20, 2022; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson speaks to the media during ACC Media Days at the Westin Hotel in Charlotte. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Score: 92.650

South Carolina

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) rolls out from the pocket during the third quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl of an NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish held off the South Carolina Gamecocks 45-38. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Overall Score: 92.943

Michigan

Apr 2, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh listens in as quarterback Alan Bowman (15) huddles up the offense during the Spring game at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Score: 93.212

Florida Gators

Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz (15) throws the ball during spring football practice at Sanders Outdoor Practice Fields in Gainesville, FL on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

Overall Score: 93.737

Alabama

Apr 16, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Crimson running back Jahmyr Gibbs (13) returns a kick during the A-Day game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Score: 93.954

Ohio State Buckeyes: 11-0

Mar 9, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) throws during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Overall Score: 94.914

Georgia

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The Georgia Bulldogs mascot Uga on the sideline during the first half in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

