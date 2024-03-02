Where does Wisconsin football stand in the new Big Ten?

Badgers Wire site editor Ben Kenney joined Trojans Wire‘s Matt Zemek on the Trojans Wired podcast today to discuss a variety of topics, focused on where Wisconsin and USC stand in the new Big Ten landscape.

In the episode, Ben gave specific thoughts on the following:

What should we make of the new Big Ten landscape and the progression of college football?

Where does Wisconsin stand in the new Big Ten?

What do Badgers fans think about USC and other West Coast powers joining the conference?

Did Luke Fickell make the jump to an air raid offense too quickly?

What does Wisconsin’s quarterback room look like moving forward? Is Tyler Van Dyke good enough?

What Wisconsin must do to improve upon their 7-6 2023 campaign

What’s next for Jim Leonhard after moving to the NFL

Wisconsin’s hire of Alex Grinch as safeties coach

Here is a link to the full episode, also available wherever you get your podcasts:

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire