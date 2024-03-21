Where does USC football stack up in the new Big Ten?

Ryan Roberts of College Sports Wire is ranking the 18 teams in the new-look Big Ten Conference before April and the completion of spring football for every program. Within his larger rankings (which you can see at the link posted just above), Roberts devoted a separate article to USC football in particular.

Here’s a small excerpt:

“The defense for the Trojans has been very problematic over the last couple of years, needing an identity overhaul. We have seen that this offseason with former UCLA defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn taking over that side of the football. That is a massive upgrade from the previous coordinator and a potential defensive identity.”

Roberts is somewhat skeptical of USC quarterback Miller Moss. Trojan fans are optimistic, but it’s fair for a national writer to be less than fully sold, if only because Moss played a great game in the Holiday Bowl and doesn’t have a large sample size otherwise.

