Where does USC fit among the top 15 College Football Playoff contenders?

The 2023 college football season still feels like it’s far away. However, there is always room to discuss some trendy College Football Playoff picks … and USC’s place within the short list of playoff contenders.

The Pac-12 Conference is looking extremely loaded in the final year before USC and UCLA dash for the Big Ten. Alabama, Georgia, and LSU are common picks in the SEC, and the Clemson Tigers are always a team thrown into the conversation with Dabo Swinney running the show.

Nonetheless, Mitch Kaiser of Pro Football Focus revealed 15 teams that could make the College Football Playoff this season, and there are some surprising choices, most notably the Texas Longhorns.

Which teams are — and aren’t — included alongside USC in the top 15? Let’s take a look:

TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS

Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers fans tear down the goal posts after beating the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Who can forget Tennessee’s massive upset over Alabama? Yes, Hendon Hooker is gone, but there is still a lot to like about this year’s Vols team. Former USC WR Bru McCoy is set for a massive season.

LSU TIGERS

Nov 5, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly looks on against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Kelly’s first season in Baton Route was a success, and beating Alabama was a massive reason why. Jayden Daniels is an excellent quarterback, and LSU should be a contender all year long.

ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE

Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Deshawn Pace (20) pressures Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) in the second quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the 86th Cotton Bowl Classic, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Another year of Alabama being a contender. As long as Nick Saban is there, the Tide will be a factor, even with Jahmyr Gibbs, Bryce Young, and Will Anderson Jr. leaving for the NFL.

GEORGIA BULLDOGS

Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart gives a fist pump following the Peach Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Georgia beat Ohio State 42-41. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Georgia has won back-to-back national titles. Can they three-peat? It hasn’t happened since 1936, but Kirby Smart has all of the right pieces in place.

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

Dec 29, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Jalen McMillan (11) celebrates a touchdown catch against the Texas Longhorns in the 2022 Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen McMillan and Rome Odunze are one of the best receiver duos in college football. Michael Penix Jr. is a Heisman candidate, and Kalen DeBoer made the right choice going from Fresno State to Washington.

UTAH UTES

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) throws against the Southern California Trojans during the first half of the PAC-12 Football Championship at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Did somebody say three-peat? Utah is looking to win three straight Pac-12 titles, even though the loss of Dalton Kincaid will be tough to overcome. Micah Bernard and Ja’Quinden Jackson form a tough running back combo.

USC TROJANS

Apr 15, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws a pass during the Spring Game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The Heisman Trophy winner is back, and Caleb Williams should be the favorite once again. The Trojans add Arizona WR Dorian Singer, South Carolina RB MarShawn Lloyd, and other pieces. They brought in key defensive additions in Mason Cobb and Georgia defender Bear Alexander. The defense was the problem last year, and if Alex Grinch can figure it out, the Trojans will be there. Here’s what Kaiser wrote about USC’s chances:

Of all the Pac-12 teams in contention, USC may have the best shot at making the College Football Playoff this year. Why, you may ask? Caleb Williams. He is the best player in all of college football and is only getting better. Anytime you bring back the Heisman Trophy winner, your team is most likely going to be set up for success. Williams even said how disappointed he is that he failed to reach the playoff in his first two college seasons. That’s the only thing on his mind right now, and he truly has the talent to carry this team there. Williams can only do so much offensively, though. The real key will be if the Trojans can get stops on defense. Lincoln Riley brought in a ton of defensive talent through the transfer portal, including Bear Alexander and Mason Cobb.

OREGON DUCKS

Nov 19, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) talks to a reporter after a game against the Utah Utes at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 20-17. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon is the fourth Pac-12 team on this list, and it’s hard to argue against that. Bo Nix returned, and Troy Franklin Jr. is one of the best receivers in college football. Dan Lanning made fans forget about Mario Cristobal right away.

PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS

Penn State students cheer on the Nittany Lions in the second quarter against Ohio State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in State College. The Nittany Lions fell to the Buckeyes, 44-31.

Drew Allar has a lot to prove at QB, but James Franklin is building the program the right way at Penn State.

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) and wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) celebrate a touchdown by wide receiver Xavier Johnson (10) during the first half of the Peach Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State might have the best WR room in college football: Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka are both potential first-round choices, but the loss of CJ Stroud will be a bit difficult to handle.

MICHIGAN WOLVERINES

Apr 1, 2023; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sideline during the Spring Game at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Harbaugh flirted with the NFL again before returning to Ann Arbor, and a trip to the playoff has to be on his mind. Getting Blake Corum to return and J.J. McCarthy does help.

TEXAS LONGHORNS

Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian during warm ups before the New Mexico State game at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday September 7, 2019.

Remember Steve Sarkisian? The Longhorns are a contender this year. Despite losing Bijan Robinson, having Quinn Ewers at QB is a main reason why Texas can dream big.

NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS

Oct 1, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) goes over Virginia Tech Hokies defensive back Nasir Peoples (5) in the third quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Drake Maye transfer rumors were nonsense, and there’s a theme here: If you have a talented QB, your chances of a playoff spot are good. That’s exactly the case for the Tar Heels.

FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) looks to pass to a teammate down the field. Seminole fans watched as the Florida State football team hosted the FSU Garnet and Gold Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Fsu Spring Game001

Jordan Travis and Johnny Wilson have the skill sets to become one of the most dominant QB-WR duos this season. The Seminoles could be a trendy pick as the ACC favorite.

CLEMSON TIGERS

Oct 22, 2022; Clemson, SC, USA; Clemson quarterback Hunter Helms (18) celebrates as head coach Dabo Swinney talks with quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) as time expired during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Cade Klubnik has a lot to prove as the Tigers’ starter, but it’s hard to discredit a team coached by Dabo Swinney.

