Where does USA TODAY Sports’ re-rank place Arkansas after loss to Alabama?

The No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks suffered their second loss in as many weeks last Saturday by dropping a home contest to No. 1 Alabama, 49-26.

How much does that loss affect them in the eyes of USA TODAY Sports?

Paul Myerburg of USA TODAY Sports dropped his latest College Football re-rank following week five’s games and has placed Arkansas at No. 25, which is an eight-place drop from last week’s rankings when Arkansas was No. 17 heading into the Alabama game.

Over the last two weeks, Arkansas has fallen from No. 10 to No. 25 in the USA TODAY Sports re-rank. The Razorbacks were No. 17 following the season-opening win over Cincinnati and increased their worth to No. 10 after earning an SEC win over South Carolina in week two.

The Razorbacks are one spot behind their week six opponent, Mississippi State. The Bulldogs made a massive climb in this week’s re-rank, from No. 42 to No. 24. The increase in position was, coincidentally, the same as the number of points they beat Texas A&M by last Saturday.

Arkansas faces Mississippi State on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. CT. The game can be seen on SEC Network. The premier SEC Network Saturday morning pregame show, SEC Nation, will broadcast live from Mississippi State ahead of the game.

