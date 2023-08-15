Where does USA TODAY Sports place Payton Thorne in its preseason QB rankings?

Payton Thorne transferred to Auburn from Michigan State in hopes of taking the starting quarterback role, thus easing the minds of Auburn fans.

However, he has yet to win the job over incumbent quarterback Robby Ashford and redshirt freshman Holden Geriner. His presence has ramped up the battle, however, as head coach Hugh Freeze is still evaluating each candidate.

“Yesterday, I had my mind made up. After today, I need to watch the film before I say (who wins),” Freeze said Saturday following Auburn’s first scrimmage of fall camp.

All three quarterbacks had great scrimmages, with Ashford and Geriner throwing touchdown passes. Thorne nearly had two scores, but both were wiped off by officials according to Freeze.

When it comes to preseason quarterback rankings, most outlets have taken the safe route by choosing Ashford as Auburn’s representative. USA TODAY Sports’ Blake Toppmeyer has gone another route by selecting Thorne for his personal SEC ranking.

Does replacing Ashford with Thorne help Auburn’s case? Here’s a look at Toppmeyer’s preseason SEC quarterback rankings, featuring Payton Thorne.

Mertz was named the official starter for Florida last week, and the former Wisconsin Badger is looking to find new luck in Gainesville by taking the place of first-round selection Anthony Richardson.

Toppmeyers’s take: Mertz racked up 26 interceptions in three seasons starting for Wisconsin, and he hasn’t completed more than 60% of his passes since 2020. He endured loads of trouble against Big Ten opponents last year. He averaged just 11.3 completed passes in four November starts last season, and he struggled in Florida’s spring game. Coach Billy Napier talks up Mertz’s experience and leadership, but he’ll need to elevate his production.

AJ Swann, Vanderbilt

AJ Swann passed for 1,274 yards and ten touchdowns last season and is ready to lead Vanderbilt to a bowl game in year three of the Clark Lea era. If he can improve his 58% completion rate from last season, it may be enough to lift his team over the hump.

Toppmeyer’s take: Swann grew determined this offseason to improve his mechanics after a freshman season that flashed promise, but he struggled mightily against some of the SEC’s better defenses. Vanderbilt’s SEC victories against Florida and Kentucky came while Swann was sidelined with injury. Coach Clark Lea likes Swann’s big-play ability, but he desires more consistency from the second-year starter.

Missouri brought in former five-star quarterback Jake Garcia this season from the transfer portal. However, after undergoing shoulder surgery this offseason, Brady Cook will have the chance to prove himself as QB1.

Toppmeyer’s take: Cook is gritty, and he challenges opponents with his legs, but he’s been limited in his ability to take the top off the defense. He did supply a strong November, and he underwent offseason shoulder surgery, which presents the possibility that he’ll come back better this season. Coach Eliah Drinkwitz describes Cook as relentless competitor, and he likes his experience, toughness and speed.

Payton Thorne, Auburn

Thorne has not won the starting quarterback spot for Auburn yet, but it is interesting to see a list that shows how Thorne stacks up against the rest of the SEC. He comes to Auburn after a three-year stint as a starter at Michigan State. He had an incredible season in 2021, can he reach that level again in Auburn?

Toppmeyer’s take: Would the real Thorne please stand up? In 2021 at Michigan State, Thorne performed as one of the Big Ten’s best quarterbacks. Last season, he tumbled down the charts after the talent around him decreased. The biggest knock on him: He throws too many interceptions, 21 in the past two seasons. He’s hailed for his toughness and leadership, and he’s a good enough passer to make Auburn more dynamic.

Conner Weigman, Texas A&M

Weigman did not have the best debut season for a freshman quarterback in program history, but he ended the year on a high note by tossing two touchdowns in Texas A&M’s win over LSU to close the regular season. He has a new offensive coordinator this season, which could lead to an increase in stock.

Toppmeyer’s take: Weigman’s last outing as a true freshman became his best, a steady-handed performance in a November upset of LSU. He’ll have a wealth of skill-position talent around him. Working with new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino should help his development. As a five-star recruit, he became highly regarded for his athleticism. Can he torch a defense with his arm? We haven’t seen that yet.

Here is another program that is still searching for a quarterback. The competition was between Milroe and Ty Simpson, then Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner joined the mix following spring practice. It is rare for Nick Saban to have questions at quarterback, but do not expect this position to have questions for much longer.

Toppmeyer’s take: You won’t find many quarterbacks more athletic than Milroe, but he’s got work to do to secure Alabama’s starting job. Alabama needs more ball control, poise and consistency from Milroe than what he provided as Bryce Young’s backup or during the spring. Milroe’s raw ability could torment a defense, but it takes more than that to be Nick Saban’s quarterback. Watch Milroe’s burst on a read-option, though, and his tantalizing potential is evident.

Ole Miss brought in two talented transfers this offseason, Walker Howard and Spencer Sanders. However, it appears that Jaxson Dart is set to take the QB1 role at Ole Miss for the second straight season. Will he be able to make better decisions in 2023?

Toppmeyer’s take: Like (Spencer) Rattler, the gap between Dart’s floor and his ceiling is bigger than most. He’s a hard-nosed runner, an asset to Lane Kiffin’s fastbreak system. And he’s strong-armed. But, his decision-making failed him too often in his first season as Ole Miss’ starter, and he faltered in the red zone. Kiffin brought in multiple transfer quarterbacks. Dart retained the job. His offseason progression must translate to fall Saturdays.

Will Rogers, Mississippi State

Will Rogers has been one of the most productive quarterbacks in the SEC over the last three seasons. He will transition to a new system in 2023. How will that affect his overall production?

Toppmeyer’s take: Rogers threw for more than 10,600 yards in Mike Leach’s air raid. His arm strength won’t turn heads, and he didn’t stretch the field often, but he’s accurate. MSU is changing systems. Rogers will get the chance to incorporate run-pass option plays, more downfield throws and use his legs more. He welcomes the change, but it’s not yet clear whether this becomes a case of messing with a good thing or elevates Rogers’ ceiling.

South Carolina pulled a few upsets last season, with Rattler being the main reason why. However, he has issues with consistency, which can make or break the Gamecocks.

Toppmeyer’s take: Rattler’s production wildly varies. On days when he’s at his best, he could be No. 1 on this list. When he’s at his worst, he’d rank in the bottom third. Few match his ability, though, and he dialed it up throughout the final three games of last season, which included upsets of Tennessee and Clemson. Before mid-November, though, Rattler had thrown more interceptions than touchdowns. If Rattler unlocks consistency, he’s an all-conference talent.

Carson Beck, Georgia

The floor in Athens belongs to Beck after Stetson Bennett led the Bulldogs to two straight national titles. With the talent surrounding Beck at Georgia, college football fans will barely notice the transition year that he will experience.

Toppmeyer’s take: Beck is a prototypical drop-back passer who is comfortable in the pocket. He proved accurate as Georgia’s backup to Bennett. He dazzled in Georgia’s spring game, suggesting he’s ready for a star turn. Being the starter puts a quarterback in different situations than mop-up duty, and, as Kirby Smart told ESPN, Beck must prove himself when defenses are “blitzing the hell out of” him. All indicators, though, point to Beck keeping Georgia’s offense humming.

Joe Milton, Tennessee

The verdict is out on Joe Milton. Milton is set to take over the starting quarterback role at Tennessee for Hendon Hooker, which will be a tall task. Toppmeyer has him high, while others have him as a middle-tier QB. He has a great arm, but the verdict is still out on his accuracy.

Toppmeyer’s take: Milton’s arm is the strongest in college football. In last season’s Orange Bowl, he showed the mechanics he’d previously lacked. And he’s mobile enough to keep defenses honest. Accuracy woes previously cost Milton starting roles at Michigan, then Tennessee, but UT’s staff insists Milton is a different quarterback than when he transferred in two years ago. If anyone can turn Milton from raw talent into polished passer, it’s Josh Heupel.

Devin Leary, Kentucky

Kentucky found success with Will Levis at quarterback and has placed high expectations on NC State transfer Devin Leary. Leary is worthy of the hype, as he passed for 6,807 yards and 62 touchdowns in four seasons in Raleigh.

Toppmeyer’s take: Leary dazzled two years ago at North Carolina State, and he garnered dark-horse odds last summer to win the Heisman Trophy. But, his 2022 season fizzled and got cut short by a pectoral injury. Now, a quarterback who logged a 35-to-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio in ‘21 is healthy and united with Liam Coen, a quarterback-friendly offensive coordinator. Leary lacks Will Levis’ NFL measurables, but he’s the better college quarterback.

Jayden Daniels, LSU

Jayden Daniels led the LSU Tigers to an SEC West crown in his first season in Baton Rouge. There will be pressure to repeat his success this season, and he will have to do so against the likes of KJ Jefferson, Will Rogers, Jaxson Dart, and Jordan Travis.

Toppmeyer’s take: In Daniels’ first game with LSU against Florida State, he was eager to tuck and run rather than stay in the pocket, read the field and beat defenses with his arm. That changed throughout his first season in Brian Kelly’s program. Few quarterbacks progressed more than Daniels from Week 1 to the season finale. No SEC quarterback matches Daniels’ running ability, and he’s developed into a true dual threat.

KJ Jefferson, Arkansas

Most lists would agree with Toppmeyer. Jefferson is the SEC’s best quarterback heading into the season due to his dual-threat ability. Last season, Jefferson gained a combined 3,276 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Toppmeyer’s take: Jefferson combines accuracy with a 6-foot-3, 247-pound frame he uses to truck defenders. He throws a good deep ball. Jefferson flourished in Kendal Briles’ shotgun-based, up-tempo offense, compiling a 45-to-9 touchdown-to-interception ratio the past two seasons while completing 67.7% of his passes. Briles left to become TCU’s offensive coordinator, so Jefferson must adjust to Dan Enos’ pro-style system. He’ll be asked to go under center and polish his pre-snap decisions.

