Where does UNC basketball’s March Madness resume stands for 2024 NCAA Tournament

UNC basketball took a step back ahead of March Madness, but the Tar Heels remain in good position to be a No. 1 seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Despite their loss to NC State in the championship game of the ACC Tournament, the Tar Heels are in line to snag a top seed for the 18th time in program history

UNC, which has a 27-7 record, saw its eight-game winning streak snapped, but each of the Tar Heels’ recent national titles were preceded by conference tournament losses.

The Tar Heels have the eighth overall résumé in the country, according to T-Rank’s Teamcast, and are ninth in the NET ranking. UNC has a 9-3 record in Quadrant 1 games, with a 7-3 record in Quad 2 opportunities. The Heels are 11-0 against Q3-Q4 opponents.

Here are the latest NCAA Tournament projections as of Saturday night.

ESPN – No. 1 seed

Joe Lunardi has UNC as a No. 1 seed in the West Regional with No. 2 Arizona, No. 3 Baylor and No. 4 Alabama. The Tar Heels are projected to start their journey in Charlotte.

CBS Sports – No. 1 seed

As of Saturday afternoon, Jerry Palm had the Tar Heels as a No. 1 seed in the West Regional with No. 2 Arizona, No. 3 Kentucky and No. 4 Kansas. UNC is projected to play its opening game in Charlotte.

USA TODAY – No. 2 seed

USA TODAY believes UNC will be a No. 2 seed in the South with No. 1 Houston, No. 3 Creighton and No. 4 Auburn. Like ESPN and CBS Sports, USA TODAY thinks the Tar Heels will play in Charlotte to start.

Bracket Matrix – No. 1 seed

The Bracket Matrix formula considers the preeminent bracketology projections from across the web and averages them out to create a composite 68-team field. Of the 124 projections tracked by the site, UNC’s average is a 1.08 seed, meaning it’s trending to be the fourth No. 1 seed in the field.

