Where does UNC basketball land in June Bracketology update?

The Summer months are here and we are still months away from the start of the college basketball season. But it’s never too early to keep an eye on projections for the next season.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has released his latest Bracketology following NBA decisions, the transfer portal, and other news in the sport. And the good news for UNC fans is that Lunardi is still high on the Tar Heels at this point of the offseason.

Lunardi has the Tar Heels as one of the top 16 seeds overall in the NCAA Tournament for 2025. The latest update puts UNC as a No. 3 seed in the South Region matching up with No. 14 seed Charleston.

In that South Region, the No. 1 overall seed is projected to be Alabama, a team that eliminated UNC from the tournament a year ago. Iowa State checks in at No. 2 followed by Indiana at No. 4 in that bracket.

The three other No. 1 seeds are UConn, Kansas, and Houston.

Now, there is a long way to go until Selection Sunday in 2025 and a lot of things will change. But it’s still interesting to see what someone thinks of programs at this stage of the offseason.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire