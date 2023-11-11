Where does UK football go from here? With 3 games left, offense hasn't delivered as expected

LEXINGTON — In the second quarter of Saturday’s game, already trailing No. 8 Alabama 28-7, Kentucky proved it was playing to win.

Facing fourth-and-2 at the Crimson Tide’s 9-yard line, the Wildcats kept their field goal unit on the sideline, deciding to let Devin Leary and the offense try for a fresh set of downs.

What transpired next was a microcosm of the game — and the UK program as a whole when it squares off with Alabama.

Leary dropped back to pass and fired downfield … right into the shoulder of an Alabama defender, which ricocheted back to UK’s senior signal caller. He was taken to the ground for a 4-yard loss and a turnover on downs.

It was the story for much of Saturday’s game: Kentucky stumbling around, looking for answers. Alabama, on the other hand, aced another test.

The culmination was yet another loss for the Wildcats at the hands of the Crimson Tide, falling 49-21 at Kroger Field.

The 28-point defeat spoiled senior day for Kentucky (6-4, 3-4 SEC), while Alabama (9-1, 7-0) clinched the SEC West and a date with Georgia in the conference championship game next month.

While Saturday was the latest entry in the Crimson Tide’s volume of victories under coach Nick Saban — now at 203 and counting on the field, 198 in the NCAA’s eyes after UA vacated five wins from 2007, Saban’s first season — it was supposed to be different for the Wildcats.

Games like this — and Georgia, and Tennessee — are why Kentucky brought in Leary, one of the most highly sought-after players in the transfer portal. Why it brought back Liam Coen from the NFL to coordinate the offense. Why it brought in reinforcements (via the transfer portal) to shore up what had been a Swiss cheese of an offensive line last season, when the Wildcats gave up more sacks than any team in the SEC. And it’s part of the reason why it hired Jay Boulware — to improve on special teams, but also to get the most out of the running backs.

Instead of Saturday providing justification for all those moves, it only created more questions about where the offense goes from here with only three games remaining in the 2023 campaign: road affairs at South Carolina and in-state rival Louisville followed by a to-be-determined bowl opponent.

Kentucky didn’t break the 200-yard mark until the fourth quarter; it finished with 253 (158 passing, 95 rushing).

Entering Saturday off his two best performances of the season — 372 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions versus Tennessee on Oct. 28 followed by 156 yards and two more TD tosses last week against Mississippi State — Leary needed an outing for the ages to give the Wildcats any chance of beating the Crimson Tide for only the third time in 42 tries. And to give UK coach Mark Stoops just his second victory over a top-10 foe.

Outside of a stretch beginning in the first quarter and ending in the second, where he completed five straight passes (and eight of nine), Leary more closely resembled the signal caller who struggled during Kentucky’s first four SEC games. He ended Saturday with 158 yards, a touchdown and an interception on 17-of-31 passing (54.8%).

UK tailback Ray Davis pushed his TD total for the season to 16, thanks to a 2-yard score in the third quarter and a 1-yard plunge in the fourth. But it was a forgettable day for him otherwise, as he found running lanes almost non-existent: He had 26 yards on 12 carries.

The Wildcats also needed a memorable effort from their receiving corps. While senior Tayvion Robinson hauled in a 6-yard pass from Leary in the second quarter, the most noteworthy play from a UK pass-catcher Saturday was a costly error — sophomore Barion Brown had the ball ripped away from him, which Alabama picked up and returned to the 1-yard line. One play later, Crimson Tide QB Jalen Milroe punched it in to push the visitors’ lead to 21-0 at the 5:12 mark of the opening period, effectively sealing another UA win before the opening period even concluded.

As Kentucky picks up the pieces from its fourth loss in five games, it turns its attention to the final two contests of the regular season.

First up: South Carolina.

Kickoff from Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina, is slated for 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The contest will air nationally on SEC Network.

This story will be updated.

