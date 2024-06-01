Where does Trevor Lawrence rank in 2024? | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Yahoo Sports fantasy analysts Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens discuss the ups and downs of the Jacksonville quarterback and where he ranks heading into this season. Hear the full conversation on the “Yahoo Fantasy Football Show” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

View more

Video Transcript

So let's just quickly have the Trevor Lawrence conversation.

I know Andy, by the time we were got done with the panic meter segment last year, we were so sick of talking about the Jaguars offense.

I think we, we put, we definitely, we put them in the coping corner, right?

It feel, it feels like we probably did at some point.

Uh My God, that that might as well be a different lifetime ago, talk about the damn coping corner.

Um but yeah, Trevor Lawrence, like what, what, how bullish are you about Lawrence in terms of like making that leap?

Um because a again like quarterback ranking wise, like people still that, you know, like, uh Derek Claton who does, you know, charting work for us at reception perception on quarterbacks like he still is very bullish on Trevor Lawrence as a real life quarterback.

Um Obviously for from a fantasy perspective last year, it was a really like a stone cold disaster because he was the type of guy that you just kind of like kept rolling out.

You really could never stream somebody over him.

Uh So you couldn't believe it was the worst fantasy quarterback to have last year to draft.

Um, what, what, what's the Trevor Lawrence outlook like this season?

Yeah, you wouldn't, I mean, you wouldn't know it from my fantasy ranks.

Right.

Because I'm not particularly bullish on them.

I've got them in the, I've got them in the higher teens, I think, like, maybe QB, 1718, something like that.

And part of the reason for that is I, I've, I've kind of resigned myself to the fact that we're just, the Jaguars are not gonna let him run.

Um, he was a, he was a great running quarterback at the college level and like, he, in my mind, he is somebody who can, who could definitely have the rushing season that Daniel Jones had a couple of years ago.

Like, that's very much in play for Trevor Lawrence.

He was really good at it.

Some of his best collegiate highlights are like, you know, long touchdown, uh, uh, runs.

Like he, he has a gift for it when he's forced into it.

He's still really good at it, but I just don't think it's going to be a major component of his game.

I don't think the Jaguars want him doing it so fine.

So I, I can't consider him a member of the dual threat club.

So that, that lowers him a little bit.

He and man, people have, people have really trashed him and, and including people who came in, you know, a couple of years ago would have told you that they still believed he was a generational quarterback.

But like, he's, man, they're just one year removed from, like, they won a playoff game.

Um, they were an ascending team that won a playoff game and I can't, the, the thing that I can't get out of my mind with Trevor Lawrence, um, is all the, all the, all the near misses last year, right.

Like all the, all the 1 ft inbound touchdowns, um, all the, you know, the college touchdowns.

Um, it, it wasn't just, I don't, I don't even, I think that they ended up having a particularly notable year in terms of like total number of drops, but some of the situational drops like when they happened and what the result of the play would have been, had it been caught, um, were just, just felt monumental.

Um, and so it felt like there were repeated, like, just big, huge swings in his season where it, it all could have looked a lot different on paper.

It all could have looked a lot different statistically.

I'm pretty bullish on him long term.

Probably more in real life than I am in fantasy though.

Once we get past the main guys like Joe Burrow, Jack Prescott Brock Purdy is in this group.

Um, you know, Jared Goff is certainly in this group like Jordan Love is in this group, Trevor Lawrence could have a season like those guys there.

There's, there's no doubt in my mind, like if Brian Thomas clicks and he's ready to rock.

Like, and, and then just again, is that season QB seven, is that season QB 15?

Like, it can range kind of wildly there.

Um But overall, like, I still think Trevor Lawrence is a quality quarterback, like he doesn't, he's not bad.

I think we're still just in a discovery of how good he is.

Some of that is going to come down to the players around him.