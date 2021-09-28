Where does Texas RB Bijan Robinson rank among the top rushers in the Big 12?

The Big 12 has been full of elite level running backs this season, as it seems that almost every team has at least one elite ball carrier.

Typically when people think of the Big 12, their minds immediately go to the passing game, which at its prime consisted of seemingly every quarterback throwing for over 300 yards and five touchdowns a game.

While the quarterback play within the conference has not been as star-studded as we have grown accustomed to, the running backs in the Big 12 have absolutely been lighting each of their opponents on fire.

The Big 12 may have the best group of running backs of any conference in college football, and many of the top teams within the conference, like Texas and Baylor, have heavily relied on their elite running back rooms to take the pressure off inexperienced quarterbacks.

Let’s take a look at where Texas running back Bijan Robinson lands among the Big 12 rushing leaders through Week 4:

Jaylen Warren - Oklahoma State

Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

387 yards rushing

Deuce Vaughn - Kansas State

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

393 yards rushing

Abram Smith - Baylor

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

413 yards rushing

Breece Hall - Iowa State

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

428 yards rushing

Bijan Robinson - Texas

Tim Warner/Getty Images

436 yards rushing

