Where does Texas RB Bijan Robinson rank among the top rushers in the Big 12?
The Big 12 has been full of elite level running backs this season, as it seems that almost every team has at least one elite ball carrier.
Typically when people think of the Big 12, their minds immediately go to the passing game, which at its prime consisted of seemingly every quarterback throwing for over 300 yards and five touchdowns a game.
While the quarterback play within the conference has not been as star-studded as we have grown accustomed to, the running backs in the Big 12 have absolutely been lighting each of their opponents on fire.
The Big 12 may have the best group of running backs of any conference in college football, and many of the top teams within the conference, like Texas and Baylor, have heavily relied on their elite running back rooms to take the pressure off inexperienced quarterbacks.
Let’s take a look at where Texas running back Bijan Robinson lands among the Big 12 rushing leaders through Week 4:
Jaylen Warren - Oklahoma State
Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports
387 yards rushing
Deuce Vaughn - Kansas State
Peter Aiken/Getty Images
393 yards rushing
Abram Smith - Baylor
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
413 yards rushing
Breece Hall - Iowa State
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
428 yards rushing
Bijan Robinson - Texas
Tim Warner/Getty Images
436 yards rushing
