Where does Texas A&M stand with 2025 4-star QB Husan Longstreet ahead of his announcement?

This Sunday, 2025 four-star quarterback Husan Longstreet will announce his collegiate intentions, and according to multiple recruiting analysts, including On3's Steve Wiltfong, the California-based signal-caller is a favorite to land with Texas A&M.

In terms of overall confidence regarding his prediction, percentage-wise, Wiltfong is at about 60% due to Longstreets' recent visit to Auburn during the Tigers' spring game last weekend.

Possessing an elite arm, Longstreet's recruiting profile has continued to rise over the past year, delivering high-velocity passes at a consistent rate during his impressive 2023 junior season at Centennial HS in Corona (CA), racking up 3,013 yards, 24 touchdowns and just seven interceptions through the air, including 645 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

It's no secret that under second-year head coach Hugh Freeze, Auburn has intriguing weapons at the wide receiver position that would entice a quarterback prospect, led by former Texas A&M commit Cam Coleman, who showed off his elite skill set during the spring game.

However, under first-year head coach Mike Elko and new offensive coordinator Collin Klein, this is a new era for the Maroon & White, giving way to a (hopefully) fresh and innovative offensive system. Judging from Klein's time as Kansas State's OC, this seems to be the case so far this spring.

According to On3's recruiting prediction machine, Texas A&M has a whopping 97.8% chance of landing with the program. Longstreet is currently positioned as the 51st-ranked prospect in the 2025 cycle, the sixth-ranked quarterback, and the second-ranked prospect in California.

Husan Longstreet will announce on Sunday, April 14, at an unspecified time.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Where does Texas A&M stand with 2025 4-star QB Husan Longstreet ahead of his announcement?