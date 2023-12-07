Where does Texas A&M land in Rival’s Top 2024 Offensive line classes?

With all the changes being made amid new Texas A&M Football head coach Mike Elko, the hiring of Adam Cushing as the program’s new offensive line could have a significant impact on the future recruiting, while a bulk of the Aggies’ 2024 offensive line class is already in the process of meeting the staff, and hopefully solidifying their futures in College Station.

While several issues kept the Aggies from achieving their goals this season, eventually leading to the firing of now-former head coach Jimbo Fisher, the poor play in the trenches, especially in pass protection, led to two A&M quarterbacks to sustain season-ending injuries while allowing 28 sacks, and one the highest pressure rates in the country.

Who has the Aggies lost in the transfer portal on the OL so far? As of now, freshman right tackle Chase Bisontis remains the only offensive lineman to enter his name, while nearly every starter outside of senior right guard Layden Robinson is set to return in 2024. Now, refocusing on the Aggies’ 2024 OL class, credit to Jimbo Fisher for landing some of the top OL prospects in the country, which already rank among the Top 5 hauls in the 2024 cycle.

Where do the Aggies stand among the rest of the Power 5? Here is Rivals’ current Top 5 Offensive line class in the 2024 recruiting class.

Wisconsin Badgers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

4-Star OL Emerson Mandell: 6’4″, 315 pounds

4-Star OL Derek Jensen: 6’7″, 330 pounds

4-Star OL Kevin Heywood: 6’7″, 295 pounds

3-Star OL Colin Cubberly: 6’6″, 300 pounds

3-Star OL Ryan Cory: 6’4″, 290 pounds

Tennessee Volunteers

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

4-Star OL William Sotterwhite: 6’5″, 290 pounds

4-Star OL Max Anderson: 6’5″, 300 pounds

4-Star OL Bennett Warren 6’8″, 325 pounds

3-Star OL Jesse Perry: 6’7″, 275 pounds

Texas A&M Aggies

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

4-Star OL Blake Ivy: 6’4″, 270 pounds

4-Star OL Isendre Ahfua: 6’5″, 300 pounds

4-Star OL Ashton Funk: 6’6″, 275 pounds

3-Star OL Coen Echols: 6’3″, 290 pounds

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan running back Blake Corum’s helmet sits on the turf during warmups before the Ohio State game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

4-Star OL Blake Frazier: 6’6″, 260 pounds

4-Star OL Andrew Sprague: 6’8″, 290 pounds

4-Star OL Ben Robuck: 6’7″, 320 pounds

4-Star OL Luke Hamilton: 6’6″, 290 pounds

3-Star OL Jake Guarnera: 6’4″, 285 pounds

Georgia Bulldogs

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

4-Star OL Marques Easley: 6’7″, 320 pounds

4-Star OL Daniel Calhoun: 6’6″, 330 pounds

4-Star OL Michael Uini: 6’8″, 325 pounds

3-Star OL Nyier Daniels: 6’8″, 353 pounds

3-Star OL Malachi Toliver: 6’6″, 295 pounds

