Where does Texas A&M land in the newest 2024 transfer portal rankings?
Texas A&M head football coach Mike Elko’s inaugural 2024 season has a chance to be special from the jump, mainly due to the incoming transfer portal additions paired with the returning starters on both sides of the ball, including starting quarterback Conner Weigman.
Losing more than 20 players through the portal, more than half of said players were backups or injured throughout most of the 2023 campaign outside of wide receiver Evan Stewart (transferred to Oregon) and defensive lineman Walter Nolen (transferred to Ole Miss).
Looking to put his stamp on the program, Elko’s defensive scheme has yielded the athletes needed to fill specific roles on the defensive line and in the secondary, including eight combined cornerbacks and safeties.
While Ole Miss and loquacious head coach Lane Kiffin earned another victory in the transfer portal race in the public’s eye, any success the Aggies experience next season will be more than partially due to the newcomers’ potential impact, especially on defense.
Sitting at the top of the rankings for most of the offseason, the recent news that former Michigan safety Keon Sabb will transfer to Alabama shook things up at the top. Here are the latest Top 10 2024 transfer portal rankings courtesy of 247Sports.
Alabama Crimson Tide
8 commitments (six 4-stars, 2 3-stars)
Key addition: former Michigan safety Keon Sabb
South Carolina Gamecocks
20 commitments (four 4-stars, 14 3-stars)
Key addition: former Arkansas running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders
Ohio State Buckeyes
7 commitments (two 5-stars, three 4-stars, one 3-star_
Key addition: former Alabama safety Caleb Downs
Texas Longhorns
8 commitments (one 5-star, four 4-stars, two 3-stars)
Key addition: former Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond
Louisville Cardinals
26 commitments (five 4-stars, twenty one 3-stars)
Key addition: former Alabama wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks
Colorado Buffaloes
24 commitments (seven 4-stars, seventeen 3-stars)
Key addition: former Pittsburgh DL Samuel Okunlola
Florida State Seminoles
15 commitments (ten 4-stars, five 3-stars)
Key addition: former Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei
Oregon Ducks
11 commitments (one 5-star, five 5-stars, five 5-stars)
Key addition: former Texas A&M wide receiver Evan Stewart
Texas A&M Aggies
23 commitments (eight 4-stars, thirteen 3-stars)
Key addition: former Purdue Edge Nic Scourton
Ole Miss Rebels
17 commitments (one 5-star, seven 4-stars, nine 3-stars)
Key addition: former Texas A&M defensive lineman Walter Nolen