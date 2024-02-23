Where does Texas A&M land in the newest 2024 transfer portal rankings?

Texas A&M head football coach Mike Elko’s inaugural 2024 season has a chance to be special from the jump, mainly due to the incoming transfer portal additions paired with the returning starters on both sides of the ball, including starting quarterback Conner Weigman.

Losing more than 20 players through the portal, more than half of said players were backups or injured throughout most of the 2023 campaign outside of wide receiver Evan Stewart (transferred to Oregon) and defensive lineman Walter Nolen (transferred to Ole Miss).

Looking to put his stamp on the program, Elko’s defensive scheme has yielded the athletes needed to fill specific roles on the defensive line and in the secondary, including eight combined cornerbacks and safeties.

While Ole Miss and loquacious head coach Lane Kiffin earned another victory in the transfer portal race in the public’s eye, any success the Aggies experience next season will be more than partially due to the newcomers’ potential impact, especially on defense.

Sitting at the top of the rankings for most of the offseason, the recent news that former Michigan safety Keon Sabb will transfer to Alabama shook things up at the top. Here are the latest Top 10 2024 transfer portal rankings courtesy of 247Sports.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

8 commitments (six 4-stars, 2 3-stars)

Key addition: former Michigan safety Keon Sabb

South Carolina Gamecocks

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

20 commitments (four 4-stars, 14 3-stars)

Key addition: former Arkansas running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders

Ohio State Buckeyes

Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

7 commitments (two 5-stars, three 4-stars, one 3-star_

Key addition: former Alabama safety Caleb Downs

Texas Longhorns

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

8 commitments (one 5-star, four 4-stars, two 3-stars)

Key addition: former Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond

Louisville Cardinals

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

26 commitments (five 4-stars, twenty one 3-stars)

Key addition: former Alabama wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks

Colorado Buffaloes

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

24 commitments (seven 4-stars, seventeen 3-stars)

Key addition: former Pittsburgh DL Samuel Okunlola

Florida State Seminoles

Oregon’s Brandon Dorlus, left, pressures Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei during the third quarter at Autzen Stadium Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

15 commitments (ten 4-stars, five 3-stars)

Key addition: former Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei

Oregon Ducks

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

11 commitments (one 5-star, five 5-stars, five 5-stars)

Key addition: former Texas A&M wide receiver Evan Stewart

Texas A&M Aggies

Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Nic Scourton (5) tackles Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) during the NCAA football game, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Wisconsin Badgers won 38-17.

23 commitments (eight 4-stars, thirteen 3-stars)

Key addition: former Purdue Edge Nic Scourton

Ole Miss Rebels

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

17 commitments (one 5-star, seven 4-stars, nine 3-stars)

Key addition: former Texas A&M defensive lineman Walter Nolen

