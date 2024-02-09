Where does Texas A&M land in ESPN’s latest Bracketology update?

Texas A&M (14-8, 5-4 SEC) has now put together an admirable win streak in SEC play, blowing out the Missouri Tigers 79-60 on the road behind Tyrece Radford’s 22 points, just four days after the veteran guard recorded 26 points in the Aggie’s thrilling 67-66 win over the Florida Gators. Forward Andersson Garcia’s 16 rebounds against the Tigers was the second-highest output of his collegiate career.

Now tied for 5th in the conference standings, the road only gets tougher, as the 6th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers will travel to College Station for a Saturday night showdown inside what should be nearly sold out Reed Arena.

With just under a month left of regular season play, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi released his updated bracket on Thursday, revealing that A&M has now moved off the “First Four Byes” and into section into the field of play. While the Aggies’ seeding has been listed as high as 8 and as low as 11, plenty of Quad 1 opportunities remain this season, starting with the Volunteers.

A key stat to note after Wednesday’s win is that Texas A&M is now 11-1 when Tyrece Radford scores at least 20-plus points per game, making his consistent offensive presence vital moving forward.

Next up, the 6th-ranked Tennesse Volunteers will visit the Aggies in College Station on Saturday night. The game will air on ESPN at 7:00 p.m. CT.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire