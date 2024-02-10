Where does Texas A&M’s 2024 recruiting class land in On3’s blue chip signees rankings?

Texas A&M’s football program is now under new leadership, as new head coach Mike Elko has only been on the job for two full months, already acquiring 22 players from the transfer portal while solidifying the Aggies’ 2024 recruiting class to boot.

During Wednesday’s National Signing Day, Elko and his staff secured signings from several 2024 commits, headlined by 5-star athlete Terry Bussey, possibly the top overall player in the cycle. While Bussey’s signing was a huge sigh of relief for both the coaching staff and the Aggie fan base, 3-star offensive tackle Robert Bourdon and 4-star wide receiver Ashton Belton-Roman are two significant late additions to the class.

According to On3, Texas A&M’s 2024 recruiting class is currently the 17th-ranked class in the nation, but what sticks out the most is their high percentage of “blue chip” prospects among the 17 signees—taking the “quality over quantity” approach, where do the Aggies land among the Top 10 programs in blue chip signees?

Here are On3’s Top 10 programs in accordance with blue chip (4-star, 5-star signees) players in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Florida State Seminoles

On3 2024 Team Ranking: 12th

Total Commits: 23 (14 4-star signees )

On3 Blue Chip Percentage: 61%

South Carolina Gamecocks

On3 2024 Team Ranking: 20th

Total Commits: 15 (one 5-star, nine 4-star signees )

On3 Blue Chip Percentage: 62%

LSU Tigers

On3 2024 Team Ranking: 7th

Total Commits: 29 (two 5-star, 17 4-star signees )

On3 Blue Chip Percentage: 66%

Florida Gators

On3 2024 Team Ranking: 10th

Total Commits: 20 (two 5-star, 12 4-star signees )

On3 Blue Chip Percentage: 70%

On3 2024 Team Ranking: 4th

Total Commits: 29 (one 5-star, 18 4-star signees )

On3 Blue Chip Percentage: 70%

On3 2024 Team Ranking: 3rd

Total Commits: 22 (two 5-star, 14 4-star signees )

On3 Blue Chip Percentage: 73%

Texas A&M Aggies

On3 2024 Team Ranking: 17th

Total Commits: 17 (one 5-star, 12 4-star signees )

On3 Blue Chip Percentage: 76%

Alabama Crimson Tide

On3 2024 Team Ranking: 2nd

Total Commits: 28 (four 5-star, 16 4-star signees )

On3 Blue Chip Percentage: 77%

Texas Longhorns

On3 2024 Team Ranking: 6th

Total Commits: 22 (one five-star, 16 4-star signees )

On3 Blue Chip Percentage: 77%

Georgia Bulldogs

On3 2024 Team Ranking: 1st

Total Commits: 22 (five five-stars, 18 4-star signees )

On3 Blue Chip Percentage: 80%

