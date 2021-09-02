Where does Texas land among the most talented rosters in college football for 2021?

Texas hasn’t often had trouble in recruiting. The issue stems from developing the high level talent that is brought in.

Even when the Longhorns finish with one of the top recruiting cycles in the country, they fail to produce results on the field. This is much of the reason why Texas has sifted through head coaches over the last several years.

In 2020, Texas had the fifth-most talented roster in the country, yet failed to even reach the Big 12 championship game. For the 2022 recruiting class, the Longhorns currently sit at No. 6 in the nation for Steve Sarkisian’s first full cycle.

On Wednesday, 247Sports released their team composite rankings for the 2021 college football season. This examines every FBS team based on how the current players on their roster ranked in high school. Texas dropped to No. 11 this season and have the second-most talented roster in the Big 12 behind Oklahoma.

Some highly rated prospects fail to live up to the hype, while others emerge as diamonds in the rough. However, it’s worth noting that Alabama consistently has one of the most talented teams in the country and we all know they’re accustomed to winning championships.

Take a look at the top rosters in college football this season:

Texas Longhorns

USC Trojans

Oregon Ducks

Florida Gators

Texas A&M Aggies

Oklahoma Sooners

Spencer Rattler

LSU Tigers

Clemson Tigers

Ohio State Buckeyes

Georgia Bulldogs

Alabama Crimson Tide

