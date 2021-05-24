Where does the Texans’ McNair’s winning percentage rank among comparable NFL owners?

Houston sports fans will be forever grateful to the McNair family for brining the NFL back to Space City.

However, the Texans’ recent struggles, coupled with 19 seasons and nary an AFC Championship Game appearance, have fans feeling sour about the direction of the franchise.

Although founder Bob McNair was awarded an NFL team in 1999, the franchise did not begin its first official season until 2002. Since 2000, there have been 10 ownership changes in the NFL, providing an extensive enough body of data to compare to how the McNairs have fared with the Texans.

Here is a list of where the McNairs rank among similar owners, categorized by winning percentage.

1. Steve Bisciotti (2000) — .598

It's easy to have a decent winning percentage when you take over a team during its first Super Bowl-winning season. All of the success of the Ravens has occurred when Biscotti bought 49% of the franchise in 2000, and he took over the majority stake in 2004. Baltimore has enjoyed six division titles, 13 playoff appearances, five AFC Championship Game appearances, and two Super Bowl wins.

2. Kim & Terry Pegula (2014) — .554

The Bills' resurgence occurred with the Pegulas taking over. In 2017, they saw their first playoff appearance since 1999, and the Bills made their first AFC Championship Game last season for the first time since 1993. With the New England Patriots out of the way, the AFC East may finally be Buffalo's once more.

3. Zygi Wilf (2005) — .523

Wilf took over the Vikings two seasons before the club drafted Adrian Peterson. Under Wilf's ownership, the Vikings have won four NFC North titles, made the playoffs six times, and appeared in two NFC Championship Games.

4. Arthur Blank (2002) — .518

Most of the glory years for Michael Vick took place under Blank's ownership, and the owner was fortunate to land another top tier franchise quarterback in Matt Ryan in 2008. As a result, the Falcons have won the division four times, made the playoffs eight times, and appeared in three NFC Championship Games with two of them being in Atlanta.

5. Stan Kroenke (2010) — .474

Kroenke was one of the minority owners of the St. Louis Rams in 1995, and later become a majority owner in 2010. Since then, the Rams moved back to Los Angeles and captured some of their franchise's former glory with three playoff appearances, two division titles, and a Super Bowl appearance.

6. Stephen Ross (2008) — .471

The Dolphins appeared to be on the right track when Ross took over as the club finished with an AFC East title in 2008. However, they have added just one playoff appearance since.

7. Woody Johnson (2000) — .446

The Jets like to torture their fans by having non-competitive, horrendous seasons, and then a string of super wild-card overachieving years that ultimately end in heartbreak. Although the Jets have one division title and six playoff appearances in that span, they do have two AFC Championship Game appearances.

8. McNair family — .444

It took until 2011 for the Texans to finally qualify for the postseason by winning their first AFC South title, and it looked like a steady progression as they repeated as division champions with another playoff win in 2012. However, the wheels came completely off in 2013, and the Bill O'Brien era began the next season. The Texans have tallied six division titles and as many postseason appearances, but they have never made the conference title game. For Houston sports fans, it has been since the 1979 AFC Championship Game that they have seen their NFL team just one game away from the Super Bowl, despite the city hosting two since the Texans' 2002 inaugural season.

9. David Tepper (2018) — .354

Tepper is just getting started, and he took over right at the end of the Cam Newton era. So far, the Panthers have yet to have a winning season, nor have they qualified for the postseason.

10. Jimmy Haslam (2012) — .309

The Browns.

7. Shahid Khan (2012) — .271

The Jaguars are still hideous and can't recreate the glory years under Tom Coughlin. However, they did a controversial call in the AFC Championship Game way from going to the Super Bowl during the 2017 postseason. Would Texans fans be willing to put up with a sub-.300 winning percentage just for one magical playoff run?

