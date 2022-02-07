Where does the Sooners’ 2022 recruiting class rank since 2010 for Oklahoma?

The Oklahoma Sooners coaching staff did some incredible work over the last two months to push their 2022 recruiting class into the top eight in the nation. Signing day acquisitions helped give them a bump from No. 10, but the groundwork was already laid. The Sooners, without a five-star athlete, signed one of the best classes in the country.

Oklahoma is no stranger to successful recruiting efforts. Since 2010, it has had six classes rank inside the top 10 of 247Sports team composite. The Sooners’ highest-rated class came in 2010. However, the 2017 class had, arguably, the greatest impact within that time period. That was Bob Stoops’ last recruiting class before he retired. That class ranked eighth in the nation and No. 1 in the Big 12 for that cycle.

The 2017 recruiting class featured Creed Humphrey, Orlando Brown, CeeDee Lamb, Marquis Brown, Kenneth Murray, Trey Sermon, Tre Brown, Tre Norwood and Adrian Ealy. All are in the NFL. Isaiah Thomas, Kennedy Brooks, Marquis Hayes, Tyrese Robinson and Jeremiah Hall will join them this April.

That recruiting class also included Grant Calcaterra, who was on an upward trajectory at OU before concussions set him back, leading to his transfer to SMU.

The 2017 recruiting class won four Big 12 titles and competed in two College Football Playoff games.

So let’s take a look at how the 2022 recruiting class stacks up since 2010 according to 247Sports composite team recruiting rankings.

Class of 2016

Oct. 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Caleb Kelly (19) recovers a fumble in front of Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy (8) during the second half at the Cotton Bowl. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank: 19

Big 12 Rank: 2

Notable Players: Caleb Kelly, Jordan Parker, Amani Bledsoe, Austin Kendall (transferred), Erik Swenson, Ben Powers, Parnell Motley.

Class of 2013

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank: 16

Big 12 Rank: 1

Notable Players: Keith Ford, Cody Thomas, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Jordan Evans.

Story continues

Class of 2015

Oct. 14, 2017; Dallas, Texas; Oklahoma Sooners running back Rodney Anderson (24) dives in for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank: 15

Big 12 Rank: 2

Notable Players: Neville Gallimore, Rodney Anderson, Bobby Evans, Dru Samia, Cody Ford, Austin Seibert.

Class of 2014

Oct. 8, 2016; Dallas, Texas; Oklahoma Sooners running back Samaje Perine (32) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Cotton Bowl. Oklahoma won 45-40. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank: 14

Big 12 Rank: 1

Notable Players: Joe Mixon, Stephen Parker, Mark Andrews, Samaje Perine, Orlando Brown, Dmitri Flowers.

Class of 2020

Oct. 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) makes a touchdown catch in front of Texas Longhorns defensive back Darion Dunn (4) during the fourth quarter at the Cotton Bowl. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank: 13

Big 12 Rank: 2

Notable Players: Nate Anderson, Andrew Raym, Reggie Grimes, Marvin Mims, Anton Harrison, Shane Whitter.

Class of 2011

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank: 13

Big 12 Rank: 2

Notable Players: Jordan Phillips, Brandon Williams, Trey Metoyer, Frank Shannon.

Class of 2012

Oct. 11, 2014; Dallas, Texas; Oklahoma Sooners receiver Sterling Shepard (3) poses with the golden hat trophy after the game against the Texas Longhorns during the Red River showdown at the Cotton Bowl. Oklahoma beat Texas 31-26. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank: 12

Big 12 Rank: 2

Notable Players: Alex Ross, Sterling Shepard, Trevor Knight (Transferred), Ty Darlington, Erik Striker, Charles Tapper, Zack Sanchez, Damien Williams.

Class of 2021

Dec. 29, 2021; San Antonio, Texas; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jalil Farooq (14) attempts to elude Oregon Ducks cornerback Dontae Manning (8) in the 2021 Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank: 10

Big 12 Rank: 1

Notable Players: Clayton Smith, Billy Bowman, Saivon Byrd, Kelvin Gilliam, Cody Jackson, Jalil Farooq, Ethan Downs, Danny Stutsman, Caleb Williams (transferred), Mario Williams (transferred).

Class of 2018

Nov. 27, 2021; Stillwater; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Jalen Redmond (31) and linebacker Nik Bonitto (11) rush Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) during the first quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank: 9

Big 12 Rank: 2

Notable Players: Brey Walker, Brendan Radley-Hiles (transferred), Ronnie Perkins, T.J. Pledger (transferred), Jalen Redmond, DaShaun White, Nik Bonitto, Tanner Mordecai (transferred).

Class of 2022

Tulsa Booker T. Washington’s Gentry Williams announced his verbal commitment to OU in August. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

National Rank: 8

Big 12 Rank: 2

2022 Recruiting Class.

Class of 2017

Oct. 12, 2019; Dallas, Texas; Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Creed Humphrey (56) wears the Golden Hat after the game against the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank: 8

Big 12 Rank: 1

Notable Players: Justin Broiles, Robert Barnes (transferred), Tyrese Robinson, Tre Brown, CeeDee Lamb, Charleston Rambo (transferred), Trey Sermon (transferred), Kennedy Brooks, Grant Calcaterra (transferred), Marquis Hayes, Adrian Ealy, Isaiah Thomas, Creed Humphrey, Marquis Brown, Kenneth Murray, Jeremiah Hall, Tre Norwood.

Class of 2019

Oct. 10, 2020; Dallas, Texas; Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Woodi Washington (0) intercepts the ball while defending against Texas Longhorns wide receiver Joshua Moore (6) during the fourth quarter of the Red River Showdown at Cotton Bowl. Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank: 6

Big 12 Rank: 2

Notable Players: Jadon Haselwood (transferred), Spencer Rattler (transferred), Theo Wease, Trejan Bridges, Austin Stogner (transferred), Jeremiah Criddell (retired to coaching), Woodi Washington, Marcus Stripling, Marcus Major, Marcus Hicks, David Ugwoegbu.

Class of 2010

Oct. 13, 2012; Dallas, Texas; Texas Longhorns quarterback David Ash (14) is tackled by Oklahoma Sooners safety Tony Jefferson (1) during the red river rivalry at the Cotton Bowl. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank: 5

Big 12 Rank: 2

Notable Players: Tony Jefferson, Brennan Clay, Blake Bell, Kenny Stills, Daryl Williams, Trey Millard, Aaron Covin.

1

1

1

1

1

1