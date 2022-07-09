Where does Scott Frost rank among Power Five coaches?

There are 65 programs in power five college football (including Notre Dame). That means there are 65 power five coaches (including Notre Dame), so where does Scott Frost stack up among that group. CBS Sports released a list of the Top 65 coaches (including… can the Irish pick a conference already), and boy, is it a doozy.

I want to be clear that I did not make this. Do not forget that I did not make this list. According to the list makers

“A panel of our experts turn in their ballots with a simple mission: rank the 65 Power Five coaches from best to worst. There are no parameters for how they should be ranked. One could rank strictly on records or accomplishments. Another could rank on what they think these coaches will accomplish or how they have lived up to expectations. There are no rules, only rankings.”

It gives you a little bit of an idea of why the following list is… interesting. Who’s first, who’s last, and where does Scott Frost land. Scroll below to find out.

Brent Pry - Virginia Tech

Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive coordinator Brent Pry looks on against the Illinois Fighting Illini during overtime at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Elko - Duke

Sep 16, 2017; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Mike Elko watches warmups before the game against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Dickert - Washington State

Nov 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Jake Dickert reacts following a 40-13 victory against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Washington State Cougars athletic director Pat Chun, left, approaches Dickert. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Joey McGuire - Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 09: New football head coach Joey McGuire of the Texas Tech Red Raiders addresses the crowd during halftime of the college basketball game against the North Florida Ospreys at United Supermarkets Arena on November 09, 2021 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Jedd Fisch - Arizona

Nov 27, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Jedd Fisch against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the Territorial Cup at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Elliott - Virginia

Sep 18, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers offensive coordinator Tony Elliott prior to the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Karl Dorrell - Colorado

Nov 20, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Karl Dorrell before the game against the Washington Huskies at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Geoff Collins - Georgia Tech

Mar 17, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket head coach Geoff Collins on the field during the Georgia Tech Spring Game. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Clark Lea - Vanderbilt

Nov 27, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Clark Lea coaches during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Dino Babers - Syracuse

Nov 27, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange head coach Dino Babers watches his team up before a game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Herm Edwards - Arizona State

Nov 27, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Jedd Fisch and Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards shake hands after their game at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Dan Lanning - Oregon

ATHENS, GA – SEPTEMBER 11: Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning of the Georgia Bulldogs calls a play against the UAB Blazers in the first half at Sanford Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images)

Scott Frost - Nebraska

Oct 9, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost walks off the field after an injury timeout following a play against the Michigan Wolverines during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Neal Brown - West Virginia

Nov 20, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown yells along the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Kalen DeBoer - Washington

Jan 29, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies football head coach Kalen DeBoer speaks at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Locksley - Maryland

Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley gestures during the second half of the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Freeman - Notre Dame

Apr 23, 2022; Notre Dame, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman runs onto the field for warmups before the Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Bryan Harsin - Auburn

Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl against the Houston Cougars at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Norvell - Florida State

Apr 9, 2022; Tallahasse, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts during the FSU spring game at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Eli Drinkwitz - Missouri

Nov 26, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorbacks Stadium. Arkansas won 34-17. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Brent Venable - Oklahoma

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables during the University of Oklahoma’s annual spring football game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Ou Sooners Spring Football Game

Justin Wilcox - California

Sep 18, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears head coach Justin Wilcox stands on the field with crutches before the game against the Sacramento State Hornets at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Satterfield - Louisville

Coach Scott Satterfield looks over his team during practice at Cardinal Stadium on Sunday, April 3, 2021

Showcase30

Lance Leipold - Kansas

Kansas coach Lance Leipold oversees practice Thursday morning inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium as the Jayhawks prepare for their spring football game this weekend.

Shane Beamer - South Carolina

USC head coach Shane Beamer didn’t announce any new signees on Wednesday.

Jg Mayobowl 123021 053

Tom Allen - Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen walks along the sideline during the fourth quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

Syndication The Columbus Dispatch

Steve Sarkisian - Texas

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian watches his team play from the five yard line during Texas’s annual spring football game at Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on April 23, 2022.

Aem Texas Spring Football 2022 34

Bret Bielema - Illinois

Nov 6, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema walks off the field after helping an injured player in the third quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Smith - Oregon State

Dec 18, 2021; Inglewood, CA, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith reacts in the first half of the 2021 LA Bowl against the Utah State Aggies at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Greg Schiano - Rutgers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano looks on during the second quarter Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights faced each other in the 2021 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Sonny Dykes - TCU

Nov 20, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs head coach Sonny Dykes during the first half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff Hafley - Boston College

Nov 20, 2021; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles head coach Jeff Hafley points to a replay during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Heupel - Tennessee

Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel during Tennessee football spring practice at Haslam Field in Knoxville, Tenn. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Kns Ut Spring Fball 10

Billy Napier - Florida

Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier speaks during a press conference at The F-Club at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, May 26, 2022. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

Ncaa Florida Head Coaches Press Conference

Chris Klieman - Kansas State

Jan 4, 2022; Houston, TX, USA; Kansas State Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman walks on the field before the 2022 Texas Bowl against the LSU Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff Brohm - Purdue

Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm during a practice, Friday, March 4, 2022 at Mollenkopf Athletic Center in West Lafayette.

Pfoot Practice March 4

David Shaw - Stanford

Nov 27, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw walks on the field before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Chip Kelly - UCLA

Nov 27, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly calls a play against the California Golden Bears during the fourth quarter at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Pat Narduzzi - Pittsburgh

Dec 30, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi on the sideline against the Michigan State Spartans in the first quarter during the 2021 Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Leach - Mississippi

Mississippi State Bulldogs Head Coach Mike Leach talks to the referee after a turnover by his team to the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the AutoZone Liberty Bowl at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.

Jrca6433

Dave Doeren - NC State

Oct 30, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren watches a replay during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Wolfpack won 28-13. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Mel Tucker - Michigan State

Michigan State’s head coach Mel Tucker talks with players on Saturday, April 16, 2022, during the spring game at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

220415 Msu Spring Game 223a

PJ Fleck - Minnesota

Jan 1, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach PJ Fleck (yellow tie) walks on the field after defeating the Auburn Tigers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Pittman - Arkansas

Jan 1, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman walks the sideline during the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2022 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Pat Fitzgerald - Northwestern

Nov 27, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald on the sidelines during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Mack Brown - North Carolina

Nov 26, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown (center) looks at the scoreboard during the second half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Wolfpack won 34-30. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Mario Cristobal - Miami

Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal leads practice during Fall Camp for the Ducks.

Eug 082021 Crisbobal 03

Syndication The Register Guard

Lane Kiffin - Ole Miss

Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffen watches from the sideline during the second half against the Baylor Bears in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Dave Clawson - Wake Forest

Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Dave Clawson reacts during the first quarter Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights faced each other in the 2021 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Mark Stoops - Kentucky

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops looks on during a NCAA college football game in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl against Iowa, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

220101 Iowa Kentucky Citrus Fb Extra 024 Jpg

James Franklin - Penn State

Penn State head coach James Franklin claps as he walks through warmups at the 2022 Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in State College.

Syndication York Daily Record

Paul Chryst - Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst during the University of Wisconsin spring football practice at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Thursday.

Uw Spring Football Practice 3845

Kirk Ferentz - Iowa

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz smiles during a spring NCAA college football practice, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the University of Iowa Indoor Practice Facility in Iowa City, Iowa.

220329 Iowa Spring Fb 014 Jpg

Matt Campbell - Iowa State

Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell reacts from the sidelines against the Clemson Tigers during the second half of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Dave Aranda - Baylor

Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda reacts in the second quarter against the Mississippi Rebels in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Gundy - Oklahoma State

OSU coach Mike Gundy was pleased with the growth of his healthy offensive linemen during the spring.

osujournal — print2

Jim Harbaugh - Michigan

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh stands on the sideline during the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.

Ohio State Buckeyes At Michigan Wolverines

Kyle Whittingham - Utah

Apr 23, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham looks on during the second half of the Utah Spring Football Game at Rice–Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Kelly - LSU

LSU football coach Brian Kelly speaks to media following the first spring practice under him on March 24.

jump2

Ryan Day - Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day prepares to lead his team on the field during the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Ohio State won 54-7.

Ohio State Buckeyes At Indiana Hoosiers

Syndication The Columbus Dispatch

Jimbo Fisher - Texas A&M

Nov 27, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher looks on during the first half against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Lincoln Riley - USC

Apr 23, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans coach Lincoln Riley during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dabo Swinnery - Clemson

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates a 20-13 win over Iowa State after the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

Ncaa Football Cheez It Bowl Iowa State Vs Clemson

Kirby Smart - Georgia

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart during the the national championship celebration at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.

News Joshua L Jones

Nick Saban - Alabama

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban watches a replay against the Georgia Bulldogs in the fourth quarter during the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

