Where does Saquon Barkley rank on list of highest paid NFL RBs for 2023?

Penn State fans had a particular interest following the offseason saga between Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants. Barkley wanted to get paid after he put together a 1,312 rushing yard and 10 touchdown performance last season.

He reminded everyone what he can do when he’s healthy after his career had been derailed by injuries the previous couple seasons.

Barkley felt he deserved a big pay day, but the Giants disagreed with the figure he wanted. After getting franchise tagged, the superstar running back had floated the possibility he might sit out games and maybe the whole season if he didn’t get the contract he wanted.

Eventually, Barkley came back to the table and signed a one year contract that pays him over $10 million this year.

With that in mind, where does he list on the highest paid running backs list for the 2023 season according to Boardroom.tv?

James Conner: $8.44 million

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 26, 2023.

Team: Arizona Cardinals

College: University of Pittsburgh

James Conner might be the most surprising name on this list. He was a great story after being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers from the University of Pittsburgh in the third round of the 2017 draft.

After four solid years with the Steelers, he cashed in during free agency, signing a big three-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals. In 2021, he put up 752 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, but had a down year last season. He comes in at10th on the highest paid list going into the final year of his contract.

Tony Pollard: $10.09 million

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Dallas Cowboys

College: University of Memphis

It’s a new situation for Tony Pollard in the Dallas Cowboys’ backfield for the 2023 season. He had been the primary back up to Ezekiel Elliott for the previous four seasons. Pollard kept improving every single year in the NFL, putting up 1,378 yards from scrimmage and 12 total touchdowns in 2022.

After breaking his leg in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs last season, Pollard signed a one-year “prove it” deal with the Cowboys that will pay him $10.09 million for the 2023 season, earning him the ninth spot on the list.

Derrick Henry: $10.5 million

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Current Team: Tennessee Titans

College: University of Alabama

All things considered, it feels disrespectful to see Derrick Henry this low on the list. He’s the most dominant runner of the football in the league and has dominated statistically since his third year in the league in 2018.

Henry is the traditional bellcow running back of the olden days. He’s led the league in total carries three times and has had the most rushing yards and rushing touchdowns twice in back-to-back seasons. Everyone seems to be waiting for his production to fall off, but the way he’s built, it probably will be later than most expect.

Jahmyr Gibbs: $10.73 million

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs walks off the field after practice during training camp at the Detroit Lions Headquarters and Training Facility in Allen Park on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

Current Team: Detroit Lions

College: University of Alabama

Jahmyr Gibbs was a big beneficiary of the rookie wage scale that slots in specific contracts for rookies based on their draft position. With the running back market extremely dry in terms of their high end earning potential, Gibbs getting selected 12th overall in the 2023 draft gets him a big payday in his first year.

He’ll be the seventh highest paid running back in 2023, but his yearly salary goes down the longer into the contract he plays. By the last season on his four-year deal, he’ll be reduced to roughly $4.46 million per year.

Nick Chubb: $10.85 million

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Current Team: Cleveland Browns

College: University of Georgia

Pro Football Focus has Nick Chubb ranked as their highest graded running back and the best in the league. Chubb has been a model of consistency since being selected by the Browns in 2018. He’s recorded four straight 1,000+ yard rushing seasons on 5.0 yards per carry.

Since he was a second round draft pick, he had not made big money prior to this season where he ranks sixth on the highest paid running backs list. He’s schedule to make more money next season in the final year of his new contract.

Aaron Jones: $10.96 million

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Apc Packersvsrams 1219220847djp

Current Team: Green Bay Packers

College: University of Texas-El Paso

Aaron Jones has emerged as one of the best running backs in the league after being picked in the fifth round of the 2017 draft. He led the league in rushing touchdowns and total touchdowns in 2019, while putting up four straight 1,000+ yards from scrimmage seasons.

As a true duel threat runner and pass catcher, he was able to sign a big deal with the Packers to make up for his lack of wages during his rookie contract period.

Alvin Kamara: $11 million

Syndication Usa Today

Current Team: New Orleans Saints

College: University of Tennessee

Alvin Kamara has been one of the best running backs in the league since he put the NFL on notice his rookie year in 2017. After being selected in the third round, he led the league in rushing yards per attempt (6.1) on his way to winning Offensive Rookie of the Year.

He has recorded 1,000+ yards from scrimmage every single year he’s been in the league and led the NFL in total touchdowns during the 2020 season. Kamara signed a massive five-year deal with the Saints that is extremely rare for a running back.

Saquon Barkley: $11 million

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Current Team: New York Giants

College: Penn State University

The offseason saga has been resolved heading into the 2023 season. While Barkley didn’t get the contract he wanted, he still was able to get a one-year deal paying him in the top tier at the position.

If he’s able to stay healthy and produce like he did last season, the big offseason saga will be if he stays in New York or if he looks for another team to pay him what he wants.

Christian McCaffrey: $12 million

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Current Team: San Francisco 49ers

College: Stanford University

Christian McCaffrey is the best duel threat running back in the NFL and one of the best in a long time. In the years he’s been healthy, he’s gone over 1,000 yards from scrimmage every year, including a season he put up 2,392 yards.

He used his gamebreaking ability on the Carolina Panthers to earn himself a massive 4-year extension with them. The injuries put a damper on the McCaffrey experience in Carolina and ultimately they traded him to the 49ers last year as the Panthers started their rebuild.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Current Team: Atlanta Falcons

College: University of Texas

The highest paid running back in the NFL for the 2023 season will be rookie Bijan Robinson. He’s the biggest winner of the rookie wage scale after being selected eight overall. Despite not playing a single snap, he’ll be making almost $2 million more than McCaffrey who is a proven commodity.

Robinson is certainly a talent and is one of the best prospects that has come into the NFL at the running back position in a while. Still, with the salary he’s getting in 2023 there are going to major expectations to dominate as soon as he steps onto the field.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire