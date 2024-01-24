Where does Ryan Williams rank among Alabama football's 2024 recruits?

Ryan Williams officially recommitted to Alabama football.

With his recommitment, which he announced Wednesday, Williams joins an Alabama 2024 recruiting class that is ranked No. 2 in the country per the 247Sports Composite. He is the fourth five-star in the Crimson Tide's 2024 class, alongside Jaylen Mbakwe, Zabien Brown and Zavier Mincey.

Here is where Williams ranks among Alabama football recruits in the 2024 class, per 247Sports Composite, along with each player's position and state ranking.

No. 6: Ryan Williams, No. 3 (WR), No. 2 (AL)

No. 18: Jaylen Mbakwe, No. 2 (CB), No. 3 (AL)

No. 49: Zavier Mincey, No. 6 (CB), No. 9 (FL)

No. 51: Caleb Odom, No. 2 (TE), No. 7 (GA)

No. 54: Zabien Brown, No. 7 (CB), No. 5 (CA)

No. 70: Jeremiah Beaman, No. 11 (DL), No. 7 (AL)

No. 77: Kevin Riley, No. 5 (RB), No. 8 (AL)

No. 84: Casey Poe, No. 1 (OL), No. 15 (TX)

No. 102: Peyton Woodyard, No. 7 (S), No. 9 (CA)

No. 168: Amari Jefferson, No. 30 (WR), No. 4 (TN)

No. 178: Daniel Hill, No. 16 (RB), No. 4 (MISS)

No. 187: Sterling Dixon, No. 15 (EDGE), No. 11 (AL)

No. 201: Jayshawn Ross, No. 17 (EDGE), No. 6 (MO)

No. 222: Cayden Jones, No. 16 (LB), No. 8 (NC)

No. 223: Aeryn Hampton, No. 9 (ATH), No. 37 (TX)

No. 287: Rydarrius Morgan, No. 29 (S), No. 16 (AL)

No. 314: William Sanders, No. 24 (IOL), No. 18 (AL)

No. 324: Rico Scott, No. 54 (WR), No. 6 (PA)

No. 345: Steve Mboumoua, No. 42 (DL), No. 1 (Quebec City, Canada)

No. 451: Isaia Faga, No. 52 (DL), No. 27 (AL)

No. 493: Justin Okoronkwo, No. 46 (LB), No. 1 (Germany)

No. 596: Joseph Ionata, No. 43 (IOL), No. 81 (FL)

No. 805: Jay Lindsey, No. 42 (TE), No. 38 (AL)

No. 817: Quinton Reese, No. 71 (LB), No. 39 (AL)

No. 840: Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., No. 89 (S), No. 41 (AL)

