Where does Rutgers football slot in for the updated Big Ten power rankings?

There is nothing quite like power rankings to fill that void when the news cycle hits a lull. Need content? Create some power rankings for the Big Ten!

Thankfully, Athlon Sports did that earlier this month, unveiling an updated power rankings for the Big Ten. This includes what has to be said is a rather fair ranking for Rutgers.

While putting Ohio State (and then Oregon) as the top two teams in the Big Ten, Rutgers was given a very fair shake by Athlon Sports and even a measure of respect. Last year, the Scarlet Knights finished the season 7-6 and won the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl over Miami.

This year, in the expanded Big Ten, Rutgers is checking in middle-of-the-pack in the Athlon pre-spring Big Ten Power rankings. Athlon has Rutgers at No. 10 in the Big Ten:

“The Scarlet Knights return four starters up front and underrated running back Kyle Monangai. Can the passing game take a step forward with Gavin Wimsatt or Minnesota transfer Athan Kaliakmanis under center?”

Being placed tenth in the rankings by Athlon is probably pretty fair. Rutgers is good enough to win three or four conference games this season and could once again potentially sweep the out-of-conference schedule. That Week 3 game at Virginia Tech, much like it was last year, could well decide the direction of the season.

Athlon praised the defense and the job done by head coach Greg Schiano and defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak with the unit.

