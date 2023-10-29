Where does Rutgers football now sit in the ESPN FPI rankings?

Rutgers football is on the cusp of a top 40 ranking in the ESPN FPI.

The bye week was certainly kind to Rutgers, with several Big Ten peers losing in conference play (Michigan State, Maryland). And without playing a game, Rutgers moved up two spots this week to No. 44 in the ESPN FPI.

The win shows a reflection in the confidence around Rutgers (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten). The Scarlet Knights beat Indiana 31-14 two weeks ago and are now bowl-eligible.

The season runs counter to many pundits who expected Rutgers to struggle this season.

According to the ESPN FPI, Rutgers is now projected to finish with a win-loss record of 7.0-5.0.

There was some notable movement around Rutgers in the ESPN FPI. West Virginia moved up nine spots after beating UCF. Syracuse dropped 12 spots after their 38-10 loss at Virginia Tech.

Rutgers beat Virginia Tech at SHI Stadium in Week 3 of the season.

With the win, Virginia Tech moved up 12 spots and now sit at No. 54 in the ESPN FPI.

Rutgers now has the seventh-best projected win total in the Big Ten.

What is ESPN FPI? Well, it is the Football Power Index that measures team’s true strength on net points scale; expected point margin vs average opponent on neutral field.”

