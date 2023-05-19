Where does Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano rank in the 2023 college football coach rankings?

Heading into the 2023 season, 133 teams will compete at the NCAA Division I Football level (FBS) for the NCAA National Championship. Out of the 133 head coaches, where does Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano rank?

Since 2016, CBS Sports has been ranking Power Five coaches, allowing voters to submit ballots ranking the coaches of the Power Five. According to CBS Sports’ 2023 College Football Head Coach Rankings, Schiano is ranked No. 50, dropping 14 spots from last year’s rankings.

Since rejoining the Scarlet Knights in 2020, Schiano has a 12-22 record and is 6-20 against Big Ten opponents. During his first tenure at Rutgers from 2001 to 2011, Schiano employed a slow and steady rebuild.

He began to see the program turn around in its four season in his first rebuild. Schiano enters his fourth season with Rutgers this fall.

Related

Greg Schiano tells Big Ten Network that the Rutgers football rebuild is turning a corner: 'I feel like we're close'

Coming off a 4-8 record last season, Schiano knew a shake-up was needed in the off-season. He brought in a trio of seasoned and proven coaches to help on the offensive side of the ball.

Kirk Ciarrocca, who last year was the offensive coordiantor at Minnesota, was brought in for the same position at Rutgers. He also added offensive line coach Pat Flaherty, who spent over two decades in the NFL and won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants as their offensive line coach.

He also hired wide receivers coach Dave Brock, who spent his previous five years coaching in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons.

These hires show significant investment on the offensive side of the ball, an area where Rutgers struggled greatly last season.

One area where Schiano hasn’t received enough credit is recruiting, especially this year. According to 247Sports, Rutgers football is ranked No. 27 in the country for their 2024 recruiting class under Schiano.

Related

What defensive improvements are needed for Rutgers football in 2023?

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire