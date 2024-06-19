Where does the Rutgers football ’25 recruiting class now stand in the rankings?

After a run of 18 commitments over the past three weeks, Rutgers football now has one of the top-ranked recruiting classes in the nation.

The Rutgers class, which has five commits who have four-star rankings in the On3 Industry Rankings, is very solid in terms of player projections.

According to Rivals, the Rutgers class is ranked sixth in the nation. Per the 247Sports rankings, the class is ninth.

This class has leaned heavily into in-state recruiting this cycle, with eight committed players from New Jersey. Florida, not surprisingly, is once again prime recruiting turf for Rutgers with five committed players.

(Last year, Florida had eight commits in the Rutgers class, the most of any state).

Now, there is a caveat to this news…the ranking for Rutgers is likely to start moving down in the coming weeks. With 26 committed players, Rutgers has one of the largest classes in the nation. While the quality of the players are quite good, there is likely to be significant movement from several big programs as they start to fill up their own classes.

The good news for Rutgers is that they made their targets early and got them.

This is a high-quality class that also has significant depth. It is an impressive job of recruiting by head coach Greg Schiano and his staff to say the least.

