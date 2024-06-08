Where does Robert Saleh rank in Touchdown Wire’s head coach ranks?

Jets head coach Robert Saleh is entering his fourth season in his current position and is still looking for his first winning season. The Jets have finished 7-10 each of the last two seasons following a 4-13 year in Saleh’s rookie campaign. Everyone in the building is hoping the 2024 season will be a much better one with the returning Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. If not, major changes will occur following the season, in all likelihood.

Needless to say, Saleh isn’t quite regarded as one of the top coaches in the NFL. But where does he rank overall? Jarrett Bailey gave his thoughts as he ranked all 32 head coaches for Touchdown Wire. So where did Saleh land in Bailey’s list?

Saleh landed all the way down at No. 28. Here’s what Bailey said about Saleh.

Robert Saleh has accomplished nothing since taking over as Jets head coach. And while last season felt like a cruel joke from the Football Gods, this is still very much a do or die year for Saleh. He is 18-33 in three seasons at the helm. If the Jets fail to make the postseason in 2024, there is no reason why he should return as head coach.

The only coaches ranked lower than Saleh on this list were:

29. Brian Daboll, Giants

30. Jerod Mayo, Patriots

31. Matt Eberflus, Bears

32. Dennis Allen, Saints

With the Jets’ offseason and increased hype, yet again, there is a lot of pressure on Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas. It’s all or nothing in 2024 with a lot to prove.

