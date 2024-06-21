Where does the Raiders wide receiver unit rank among the NFL’s best?

The Las Vegas Raiders have spent the last two offseasons revamping their wide receiver unit. They’ve traded for Davante Adams, signed Jakobi Meyers, drafted Tre Tucker, and acquired Michael Gallup. It’s a new-look unit with players with unique skill sets.

There is no doubt that this unit is significantly improved compared to what they had by the end of the 2021 season. But where does it rank among the rest of the wide receiver corps in the NFL?

In a recent article by Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus, he ranked all 32 receiving corps from 1-32 heading into the 2024 season. Here is what he had to say about the group for Las Vegas heading into the new season:

The question with the Raiders and their place on this list is how much Davante Adams can carry this group. Because beyond him, it is rough. Even Adams struggled to produce at his usual level in 2023, earning an 81.0 receiving grade. The Raiders have drafted tight ends Michael Mayer and Brock Bowers over the past two years, but their potential impact in 2024 is an unknown. Jakobi Meyers was solid for Las Vegas in 2023, but he will have to be even better in 2024 to open things up for Adams.

The Raiders came in at No. 17 on Sikkema’s list, slightly below average. It’s clear that Sikkema isn’t a big fan of Meyers or any other depth pieces on the roster. But the Raiders are hoping that the addition of Bowers can help add some juice to their passing attack, especially in the middle of the field.

Time will tell how this unit performs in 2024, but the Raiders are hoping that between their wide receivers and tight ends, they can elevate the quarterback play. It’s a very talented group that is eager to show that they are more than just one player.

Related

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire