Where does PFF have Texans’ roster ranked entering 2024?

The Houston Texans’ voluntary OTAs continued Thursday morning with a few new faces debuting on the team’s practice field.

Four-time Pro Bowl receiver Stefon Diggs dawned the No. 1 jersey in what was the most anticipated arrival of the offseason. Fellow Pro Bowler and Houston native Danielle Hunter joined him on the practice field while working reps at defensive end.

The beginning of the CJ Stroud ➡️ Stefon Diggs connection. pic.twitter.com/88iGnl2YAl — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) May 30, 2024

Pro Football Focus is riding the Houston hype, ranking its roster the seventh-best among all 32 teams entering June.

San Francisco took the top spot followed by reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City at No. 2 The Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions rounded out the list ahead of Houston.

Six teams ranked in the top 10 will take on the reigning AFC South champs, thus pushing Houston’s seventh-ranked strength of schedule. Still, PFF believes with that much talent, the Texans should hit the over at 9.5 wins.

This is an offense fueled with ample firepower, headlined by Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud. Last season, en route to leading Houston back to the postseason for the first time since 2019, Stroud threw for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns against five interceptions while completing over 65% of his passes.

Diggs joins a receiving room of newly extended Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Noah Brown, Robert Woods, John Metchie III and Ben Skowronek. There’s no shortage of receiving talent, even without mentioning tight ends such as Dalton Schultz and fourth-round selection Cade Stover.

Houston also upgraded its rushing attack by trading for former Pro Bowler Joe Mixon. Last season, Houston ranked 28th in rushing while averaging less than 98 yards per game between Dameon Pierce and Devin Singletary.

“It takes all limits off for whatever you feel you need to do to win a game,” Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik said.

Houston must get better play from its offensive line if it hopes to win a Super Bowl. Both Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard were absent from Thursday’s practice, though it was expected given their rehabilitation.

Tunsil had an offseason knee scope. Howard, who enters the first season of his three-year extension, required season-ending surgery in November.

Howard mostly played at guard last season out of necessity as former 15th pick Kenyon Green missed the entire season with an injury. Improved health could elevate Houston’s offense further.

Hunter’s the headliner on defense but there’s more than just him coming over in 2024. Denico Autry, Jeff Okudah and Azeez Al-Shaair were three of the Texans’ more significant signings during free agency.

Hunter and Autry should pair with Will Anderson Jr. to form a tantalizing pass-rush trio. Houston also brought back No. 3 pass-rusher Derek Barnett on a one-year deal and drafted former USC standout Solomon Byrd.

Whew! 😤 Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson would’ve destroyed CJ Stroud on first play of 11-11. #Texans Not allowed to 🎥 rn, but it was beautiful. — Shaun Bijani (@ShaunBijani) May 30, 2024

Al-Shaair replaces linebacker Blake Cashman and reunites with head coach and defensive play-caller DeMeco Ryans, whom he played under in San Francisco.

Questions about the defense occur in the back end with no clear answer at the cornerback spot opposite Derek Stingley Jr. The former No. 3 pick will handle a heavy load, taking the best receiver weekly, something he’s been preparing for since the end of last season.

“I’ve seen Sting in the building every day since February, so I think he’s really locked in and committed to take it to the next level,” Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke said Thursday.

Injuries at the safety position, specifically Jimmie Ward, led to inconsistent play. Jalen Pitre struggled in his sophomore campaign after a successful rookie season. Burke acknowledged a growing comfort zone and knowledge of scheme in Pitre, which should help him play faster and more instinctively.

Houston addressed the position groups last month in the draft with the selections of Georgia corner Kamari Lassiter and USC safety Calen Bullock. Entering June, their permanent roles remain unknown, but both are versatile pieces.

Lassiter was a physical coverage man during his three seasons in Athens and is capable of playing inside or outside. He allowed 14 receptions and 119 yards last year, but a poor forty-time dropped his draft stock. Lassiter’s a willing tackler, so his future may lie in the slot.

Nobody denied Bullock’s talent level, but inconsistencies kept teams away during the draft. Houston rolled the dice on the former All-Pac-12 product in the third round.

Like Lassiter, Bullock’s a pest in man coverage. He’s best suited for a role as a rangy ball-hawking safety.

Ultimately, there’s more known than unknown about the talented Texans roster, and it’s why fans and media are placing lofty expectations on the reigning AFC South champs.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire