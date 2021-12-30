Where does PFF rank Jaylen Waddle and Jevon Holland among rookies

The Miami Dolphins have put together an impressive seven-game winning streak to turn their season around and give them a chance to make the postseason.

A big reason for that has been the play of rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle rookie safety Jevon Holland. This season, they’ve been two of the best players that Miami has had on the field each and every week.

On the year, Waddle has recorded 96 receptions for 941 yards and five touchdowns. He’s broken the franchise rookie records for both receptions and yards and is just six receptions from breaking the NFL rookie record. Holland has 56 total tackles, seven quarterback hits, three fumble recoveries, 2.5 sacks, and two interceptions. He might not be breaking records, but he’s impacting the game often.

Pro Football Focus has Waddle graded as an 81.4 and Holland as an 81.1. With those grades, Waddle is tied for the third-highest-graded rookie, and Holland is the fifth-highest. Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (91.2), Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parson (84.8), and Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (81.4) round out the top five.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier has gotten a lot of grief for his poor decision-making in recent years, but these two have been stellar draft picks.