Where does PFF rank Giants’ Daniel Jones among 2021 quarterbacks?

Dan Benton
·1 min read
Pro Football Focus released their rankings of all 32 of the NFL’s starting quarterbacks on Monday and despite their consistent praise, Daniel Jones of the New York Giants found himself in the bottom half.

Although not nearly as bad as some other quarterback rankings, Jones checked in at just 20th overall on PFF’s list.

20. DANIEL JONES, NEW YORK GIANTS

This is a big year for Daniel Jones to establish himself as a franchise quarterback, and the Giants are doing everything in their power to surround him with help. Last year, the team had the lowest pass-blocking grade in the league and the eighth-worst receiving grade, but new additions from free agency and the draft should help.

This is the first offseason Jones will be in the same offense, which will offer more familiarity going into his third season. Jones must eliminate the boneheaded decisions and turnover-worthy plays that hold the team back. With his toughness and ability to make plays with his legs, Jones can make a big leap forward.

At 20th, Jones is one spot ahead of Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence and one spot behind Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts checked in at No. 31 overall (ahead of only Denver Broncos QB Drew Lock), while Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott landed at No. 7 overall.

To no one’s surprise, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were listed at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

List

2021 Giants training camp preview: Special Teams

View 5 items

