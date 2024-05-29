Where does PFF rank Garrett Wilson among the top 32 wide receivers?

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson is one of the fast-rising stars in the NFL. Wilson has posted two 1,000-yard seasons in two years in the league, both with subpar quarterback play. Many are excited to see what Wilson can do with a healthy Aaron Rodgers in 2024. But where does Wilson currently rank among his peers?

Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus recently shared his top 32 wide receivers in the NFL. Where does Wilson fall? How about No. 14?

Last season was supposed to be the year Garrett Wilson became a truly dominant force, but his Hall of Fame quarterback going down after four snaps put pay to that. This could be that year. Wilson broke 22 tackles last season, second only to part-time-runningback Deebo Samuel in that category.

Wilson’s play with his mixed bag of quarterbacks has shown he can be a great wide receiver. A strong season in Year 3 will add fuel to the argument that Wilson is a top-10 wide receiver in the league. Still, being a top-16 wide receiver is nothing to sneeze at. The Jets had two top-10 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Safe to say they hit the nail on the head with both through two years.

