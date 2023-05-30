Where does PFF rank Deshaun Watson among his peers?

As the offseason continues to trek along, we have reached the dead period that is filled with positional rankings. And in one piece conducted by PFF’s Sam Monson, all 32 starting quarterbacks were ranked. After a brought six-game stretch in his first season with the Cleveland Browns, where did Deshaun Watson fall?

According to Monson, Watson slots in as the 13th-best quarterback in the NFL heading into 2023. This slots him directly behind the likes of Tua Tagovailoa and Matthew Stafford in the eyes of Monson. Here is what PFF’s Monson had to say about Watson:

“Maybe the hardest player to rank on the list, Watson has one of the widest ranges of outcomes in the NFL. He finished 2022 with just a 55.3 overall PFF grade after returning from suspension and didn’t noticeably improve as one does if they are just shaking off the rust. In his last full season with Houston (2020), he earned a 92.5 PFF grade and was one of the best quarterbacks in the game. I have no earthly idea how good Watson will be in 2023, and neither does anybody else.”

Watson is going to have to prove he belongs back in the upper echelon of quarterbacks this season.

