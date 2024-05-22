Where does PFF rank Colts WR Michael Pittman among his peers?

PFF put together its ranking of the NFL’s top 32 receivers ahead of the 2024 season. Cracking the list at No. 28 was the Indianapolis Colts’ Michael Pittman Jr.

At the top of the list was Justin Jefferson at No. 1, followed by Tyreek Hill, Ja’Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb, and AJ Brown.

Just ahead of Pittman at No. 26 and No. 27 were Drake London and Chris Olave. Just behind Pittman and Nos. 29 and 30 were Rome Odunze and George Pickens.

Here is what PFF had to say about Pittman and his spot within these rankings:

“The primary, and at times only viable target in Indianapolis for most of his career, Michael Pittman will be hoping to have more help in 2024 than he has so far. His production has improved throughout his NFL career, and he has outstanding hands.”

Pittman has provided the Colts with a reliable and high-volume target over the last three seasons, totaling 124 targets in 2021, 139 targets in 2022, and 150 targets in 2023–the ninth-most in football.

Pittman has exceeded 1,000 receiving yards in two of the last three seasons, including a career-high 1,152 yards this past year. He’s hauled in 15 career touchdowns and caught 71 percent of his career targets.

While Pittman has provided a steady and valuable presence at receiver, the Colts were in need of more playmaking, with Pittman averaging 11.0 yards per catch over his career.

The addition of Adonai Mitchell should provide that missing element, which will benefit Pittman. Mitchell’s ability to win downfield will create more opportunities for others over the middle and underneath routes–not to mention that attention Mitchell draws should lead to more one-on-one opportunities for Pittman to capitalize on.

Having Anthony Richardson back under center, along with this being Year 2 of the Shane Steichen offense, are two other factors that should provide a boost to the Colts’ passing game.

A successful 2024 season for the Colts’ offense – and the recipe is there for it – could result in Pittman being listed higher on PFF’s 2025 rankings, along with Mitchell being included as well.

