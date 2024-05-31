Where does PFF rank Colts’ DT DeForest Buckner among peers?

The NFL offseason rolls on and so does PFF with their positional rankings. Up next are the interior defenders, and the Colts’ DeForest Buckner is ranked among the best.

Putting this list together for PFF was Sam Monson, who has Buckner as his sixth-best defensive tackle heading into the 2024 season. Completing the top-5 was Chris Jones at the top, followed by Dexter Lawrence, Quinnen Williams, Derrick Brown, and Cameron Heyward.

Here is what Monson had to say about Buckner:

“A versatile lineman able to move all over the formation, Buckner spends far more of his time lined up outside or over tackles than most interior defenders, but he’s a problem for offensive lines from any spot. He totaled more than 50 pressures in each of the past two seasons, with 90 defensive stops to go along with them.”

Buckner has been a disruptive force since arriving in Indianapolis in 2020, impacting both the run and passing games at a high level.

This past season, Buckner’s 52 pressures ranked 14th among interior defenders. He had the fourth-highest pass rush grade from PFF, and he tied for seventh in pass rush win rate. Against the run, he was 11th in run-stop rate.

Following a two-year, $46 million extension earlier this offseason, Buckner is now under contract with the Colts for the next three seasons.

“DeForest has been the epitome of what it means to be a Colt the last four years,” GM Chris Ballard said in a statement released by the team following the extension. “As one of the premier defensive tackles in the league, he is a destructive force on our defensive line. DeForest is one of the pillars of our locker room. His hard work, consistency, and approach to the game are vital to the success of our team.

“We are fortunate to have DeForest and the caliber of man he is representing our organization. I’m excited for him and his family on this much deserved contract extension.”

In addition to Buckner, the Colts should have one of the more disruptive defensive fronts in football. Ballard continued to invest heavily into this unit, re-signing Grover Stewart and Tyquan Lewis, adding Raekwon Davis, drafting Laiatu Latu, and picking up Kwity Paye’s fifth-year option for 2025.

“This is probably the best front line I’ve played with,” said linebacker EJ Speed when meeting with reporters this offseason.

