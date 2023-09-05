Where does Penn State rank in updated ESPN power rankings?

Penn State started the season with a victory in Week 1, a 38-15 win over visiting West Virginia. Drew Allar turned in an impressive starting debut with 325 passing yards and three touchdowns, including a pair to Keandre Lambert-Smith. Although things may have been a little slow to come together, Penn State flexed the muscle you expect to see from a top-10 caliber team in the season opener against another power conference opponent, even if West Virginia is expected to have a rough season in Morgantown.

Penn State did more than enough to remain a top 10 team in the updated ESPN power rankings, and the polls will likely echo that sentiment. ESPN updated its college football power rankings following the extended Labor Day weekend schedule, highlighted by Colorado’s eye-popping debut of Deion Sanders, Florida State’s second-half dismantling of LSU in Orlando and Monday’s night upset win by Duke over Clemson.

Penn State is sitting at no. 7 in the latest update to the ESPN power rankings from the ESPN staff. As expected, Florida State was the big mover this week with the Seminoles jumping up to no. 2 after the big win over LSU. Michigan, Alabama, USC, and Ohio State follow behind Florida State, respectively, before getting to Penn State.

Washington, Tennessee, and Utah round out the top 10 in the ESPN staff power rankings after Week 1.

Penn State will be home again in Week 2 for a matchup with Delaware.

