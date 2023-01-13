Where does Penn State land in ESPN’s way-too-early top 25 for 2023?

The dust has just settled on Penn State’s 11-2 season with a victory in the Rose Bowl capping off the year, but the hype for what could be in store in 2023 is already on the rise.

ESPN released its way-too-early top 25 this week as the college football season came to a close with the national championship game, and Penn State secured a top 10 ranking. ESPN ranks Penn State at no. 6 in the way-too-early top 25 for the 2023 season, another encouraging sign that Penn State could be preparing for a big season that could have them in the Big Ten and College Football Playoff picture.

But Michigan and Ohio State each come in ranked ahead of the Nittany Lions in the way-too-early ranking from ESPN, which is not too surprising considering both the Wolverines and Buckeyes are coming off an appearance in the College Football Playoff and should be in playoff contention again next season.

Here is what ESPN had to say about Penn State in looking ahead to the 2023 season;

After a couple of mediocre seasons, coach James Franklin has the Nittany Lions headed back in the right direction. Penn State won 11 games in 2022 and might be poised to challenge Michigan and Ohio State for a Big Ten title. Clifford departs at quarterback, but the coaching staff is excited about freshman Drew Allar, who was the No. 2 pocket passer in the 2022 ESPN 300. Many of Penn State’s best players this past season were freshmen or sophomores, including tailbacks Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton, receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith, cornerback Kalen King and linebacker Abdul Carter. The defense made tremendous strides under new coordinator Manny Diaz, finishing in the top 20 in the FBS in scoring defense, run defense and total defense. The Nittany Lions will play division crossover games against Iowa (home) and Illinois (road) next season, and they’ll play Ohio State on the road and Michigan at home.

Penn State seems to have a schedule that could play to its advantage. It’s clear Penn State has to at least split its games against Michigan and Ohio State if it wants to have a realistic shot at a Big Ten title, and games against Iowa and Illinois should be good challenges next fall, but each of the crossover games should be winnable. And Penn State will open the season against West Virginia at home.

Penn State was ranked no. 5 in the way-too-early top 25 from 247Sports.

