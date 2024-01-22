Where does Penn State’s Class of 2025 rank after eventful junior day weekend?

Penn State head coach James Franklin and his updated staff were busy this weekend. Penn State hosted a number of high school juniors for the latest junior day event on campus and that led to a number of players receiving scholarship offers to take home with them. It also yielded a new commitment to the Class of 2025 with the addition of offensive lineman Owen Aliciene being the first offensive lineman in the recruiting class for the Nittany Lions.

The commitment of Aliciene also helped Penn State move up in the early Class of 2025 team rankings according to the updated numbers from 247Sports. Now with eight commitments in the Class of 2025, Penn State moved up from no. 8 to no. 6 in the updated class rankings from 247Sports. Penn State is second among Big Ten teams in the updated class rankings, trailing only Ohio State by one spot. Notre Dame holds the top spot in the rankings at the moment with 14 commits on board already. Wisconsin is the only other Big Ten team currently in the top 10 at the no. 10 spot, but it is still early in the Class of 2025 recruiting process.

The rankings from On3 look a little different as of Monday morning. Penn State is ranked no. 12 in the updated team rankings from On3, which are more of a cumulative ranking combining data from multiple outlets like 247Sports and Rivals. This ranking system has LSU on top for the Class of 205 with Ohio State sitting at no. 2 overall. Penn State is the third Big Ten program in the rankings with Oregon ahead of them at no. 4 in addition to the Buckeyes.

Like the rankings from 247Sports, Penn State is also considered a top-10 recruiting class at the moment according to the updated team rankings from Rivals. Rivals ranks Penn State at no. 7 in the Class of 2025 rankings as of Monday morning. Notre Dame claims the top spot for Rivals and Penn State is once again the second Big Ten team in the rankings behind Ohio State, which ranks no. 3 according to Rivals. Oregon is a third top-10 team from the Big Ten on the Rivals rankings at no. 10.

No matter which recruiting outlet you prefer, it is clear that Penn State is once again on track to put together a solid recruiting class in the Class of 2025.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire