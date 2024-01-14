Where does Payton Thorne rank in College Sports Wire’s SEC QB re-rank?

It is easy to say that Payton Thorne had a challenging first season as Auburn’s starting quarterback.

The Michigan State transfer began the season in a split role with Robby Ashford before ultimately taking over the role as the permanent starting quarterback in November. He would go on to throw for just 1,755 yards and 16 touchdowns during the 2023 season and would pass for less than 100 yards in five games.

Where does his performance stack up against the likes of LSU‘s Jayden Daniels, Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart, and Alabama‘s Jalen Milroe? College Sports Wire breaks it down.

College Sports Wire’s Ryan Haley ranked each SEC quarterback by production during the 2023 season. Unfortunately for Thorne, he ranks near the bottom. Haley places Thorne in the No. 13 slot due to inconsistency in the passing game.

Despite the limited work, he was still one of two SEC passers to throw 10 interceptions this season, and he finished with the same number of big-time throws as turnover-worthy plays. The Auburn offense rarely asked Thorne to push the ball downfield, with 166 of his 265 attempts traveling within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage. He struggled to navigate the pocket, pressured on only 89 of his dropbacks but taking a staggering 32 sacks.

Haley places Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels of LSU at the top of the list with Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, Georgia‘s Carson Beck, Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart, and Missouri’s Brady Cook rounding out the top five. Vanderbilt’s AJ Swann is the lone quarterback ranked lower than Thorne on Haley’s list.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire