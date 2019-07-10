Where does Patriots offensive line rank among NFL's best? Pro Football Focus weighs in originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New England Patriots offensive line really shined in the playoffs last year, and it was a crucial component in the team winning Super Bowl LIII over the Los Angeles Rams.

The Pats o-line yielded only a single sack all playoffs and paved the way for the team to dominate opponents on the ground with 485 rushing yards and nine (!) touchdowns, four more scores than any other postseason participant.

New England's group also excelled in the regular season, helping the team earn an 11-5 record with the fifth-most rushing yards per game and the third-fewest sacks allowed.

The Patriots offensive line will look a bit different entering the 2019 season. Trent Brown, who started at left tackle last season, took his talents to the Oakland Raiders in NFL free agency. Backup tackle LaAdrian Waddle left in free agency to sign with the Buffalo Bills.

Isaiah Wynn, a 2018 first-round draft pick who missed his rookie campaign due to a torn Achilles, could play a key role and potentially start at left tackle.

So, where does the Patriots offensive line rank among all 32 teams? Pro Football Focus ranked New England at No. 6 in its latest list. Here's PFF's explanation:

For an organization that values consistency, the offensive line does not fall short of expectations. Shaq Mason found himself on PFF's top 50 players heading into 2019 following a season where he earned career-high marks in a plethora of metrics including overall grade (85.0). We also ranked the Patriots' duo as of Mason and Joe Thuney as the most-talented offensive guard tandem in the NFL. The Dante Scarnecchia-led unit will float among the top-ten offensive lines once again.

Tom Brady remains one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and part of the reason for his success, particularly of late, has been the stellar play of the Patriots offensive line. This group needs to give another strong performance in 2019 if the Patriots are going to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions since they accomplished the feat in 2003 and 2004. With Scarnecchia back again to coach the o-line, the chances of an impressive showing from this group are pretty strong.

