Where does Palmer fit into Southgate's starting XI - if at all?

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton says he is the "most excited" to see Cole Palmer play for England at the upcoming European Championship.

The 22-year-old has travelled to Germany as part of Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad, off the back off a stellar debut Blues league campaign in which he scored 22 goals in 33 games.

Speaking about how the Chelsea midfielder should fit into the England side, Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "The first team that Southgate selects against Serbia will be interesting because he has to find a way of getting Palmer into the starting line-up.

"He is absolutely fearless and with his form from last season, he has to crowbar him in there.

"I would play him as a number 10, with Phil Foden off the left and Bukayo Saka on the right-hand-side. Jude Bellingham is adaptable so he should play him as a six or eight alongside Declan Rice.

"That is an attacking team and in their first game of the tournament they have to get a result, no matter how they do it.

"Southgate has a reputation for being slightly cautious but this time he has attacking talent at his disposal."

