Where does OU softball rank among the greatest dynasties in college sports history?

The OU softball team secured its fourth straight national championship on Thursday with an 8-4 win over Texas in the Women's College World Series finals.

OU is the first team in college softball history to complete the four-peat. And while it has cemented itself as softball's most dominant dynasty, other sports have also seen teams go on historic runs.

Here are the most consecutive Division I championships by sport:

Most consecutive NCAA Division I championships by sport

Baseball (five): USC (1970-74)

Men's basketball (seven): UCLA (1967-73)

Women's basketball (four): UConn (2013-16)

Men's cross country (four): Arkansas (1990-93) and UTEP (1978-81)

Women's cross country (six): Villanova (1989-94)

Field hockey (three): North Carolina (2018-20), Wake Forest (2002-04), North Carolina (1995-97), Old Dominion (1990-92) and Old Dominion (1982-84)

FBS football (two): Georgia (2021-22), Alabama (2011-12), USC 2003-04, Nebraska (1994-95), Alabama (1978-79), Oklahoma (1974-75), Nebraska (1970-71), Alabama (1964-65), Oklahoma (1955-56), Notre Dame (1946-47), Army (1944-45) and Minnesota (1940-41)

Men's golf (eight): Yale (1905-12)

Women's golf (three): Duke (2005-07) and Arizona State (1993-95)

Men's gymnastics (five): Stanford (2019-24) and Nebraska (1979-83)

Women's gymnastics (five): Georgia (2005-09) and Utah (1982-86)

Men's ice hockey (three): Michigan (1951-53)

Men's lacrosse (three): Princeton (1996-98) and Johns Hopkins (1978-80)

Women's lacrosse (seven): Maryland (1995-2001)

Rowing (two): Texas (2021-22), Brown (2007-08), California (2005-06), Brown (1999-2000) and Washington (1997-98)

Men's soccer (four): Virginia (1991-94)

Women's soccer (nine): North Carolina (1986-94)

Softball (four): Oklahoma (2021-24)

Men's swimming & diving (six): Indiana (1968-73)

Women's swimming & diving (five): Stanford (1992-96) and Texas (1984-88)

Men's tennis (four): USC (2009-12), Stanford (1995-98) and USC (1966-69)

Women's tennis (six): Stanford (1986-91)

Men's indoor track & field (12): Arkansas (1984-95)

Women's indoor track & field (five): LSU (1993-97)

Men's outdoor track & field (nine): USC (1935-43)

Women's outdoor track & field (11): LSU (1987-97)

Women's volleyball (four): Penn State (2007-10)

Wrestling (nine): Iowa (1978-86)

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Where does OU softball rank among greatest dynasties in college sports?