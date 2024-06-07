Advertisement

Where does OU softball rank among the greatest dynasties in college sports history?

justin martinez, the oklahoman
The OU softball team secured its fourth straight national championship on Thursday with an 8-4 win over Texas in the Women's College World Series finals.

OU is the first team in college softball history to complete the four-peat. And while it has cemented itself as softball's most dominant dynasty, other sports have also seen teams go on historic runs.

Here are the most consecutive Division I championships by sport:

Most consecutive NCAA Division I championships by sport

  • Baseball (five): USC (1970-74)

  • Men's basketball (seven): UCLA (1967-73)

  • Women's basketball (four): UConn (2013-16)

  • Men's cross country (four): Arkansas (1990-93) and UTEP (1978-81)

  • Women's cross country (six): Villanova (1989-94)

  • Field hockey (three): North Carolina (2018-20), Wake Forest (2002-04), North Carolina (1995-97), Old Dominion (1990-92) and Old Dominion (1982-84)

  • FBS football (two): Georgia (2021-22), Alabama (2011-12), USC 2003-04, Nebraska (1994-95), Alabama (1978-79), Oklahoma (1974-75), Nebraska (1970-71), Alabama (1964-65), Oklahoma (1955-56), Notre Dame (1946-47), Army (1944-45) and Minnesota (1940-41)

  • Men's golf (eight): Yale (1905-12)

  • Women's golf (three): Duke (2005-07) and Arizona State (1993-95)

  • Men's gymnastics (five): Stanford (2019-24) and Nebraska (1979-83)

  • Women's gymnastics (five): Georgia (2005-09) and Utah (1982-86)

  • Men's ice hockey (three): Michigan (1951-53)

  • Men's lacrosse (three): Princeton (1996-98) and Johns Hopkins (1978-80)

  • Women's lacrosse (seven): Maryland (1995-2001)

  • Rowing (two): Texas (2021-22), Brown (2007-08), California (2005-06), Brown (1999-2000) and Washington (1997-98)

  • Men's soccer (four): Virginia (1991-94)

  • Women's soccer (nine): North Carolina (1986-94)

  • Softball (four): Oklahoma (2021-24)

  • Men's swimming & diving (six): Indiana (1968-73)

  • Women's swimming & diving (five): Stanford (1992-96) and Texas (1984-88)

  • Men's tennis (four): USC (2009-12), Stanford (1995-98) and USC (1966-69)

  • Women's tennis (six): Stanford (1986-91)

  • Men's indoor track & field (12): Arkansas (1984-95)

  • Women's indoor track & field (five): LSU (1993-97)

  • Men's outdoor track & field (nine): USC (1935-43)

  • Women's outdoor track & field (11): LSU (1987-97)

  • Women's volleyball (four): Penn State (2007-10)

  • Wrestling (nine): Iowa (1978-86)

