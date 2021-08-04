Where does OU rank in ESPN’s preseason power rankings?

The 2021 college football season is fast approaching. New talent is ushered in and tailgates will soon commence on Saturdays. Despite roster changes, the top programs remain at the forefront of this season’s power rankings.

According to ESPN, the usual contenders still prevail in the top five: Alabama, Oklahoma, Clemson, Georgia, and Ohio State.

The Oklahoma Sooners sit at No. 2 behind the Crimson Tide.

Alabama, Clemson, and Ohio State will develop new signal callers but Oklahoma and Georgia will see both their quarterbacks return in the fall.

With Spencer Rattler once again commanding the huddle for the Crimson and Cream, along with Alex Grinch’s physical defensive unit, the Sooners are poised for a national championship.

Fans have had enough of the Big 12 banners hanging in Norman. Now, it’s time for a championship.

The Sooners amped up the excitement level this offseason with designs on joining the SEC in the future, but they have a real opportunity to push for a national-title run this season. The schedule sets up nicely: TCU and Iowa State, which can push the Sooners, visit Norman this year, as does Nebraska for a Game of the Century anniversary celebration. The Texas game, as always, is a key test, but FPI gives the Sooners a 68% chance to win the conference. — Dave Wilson

A clean slate begins for the Sooners and an improved QB1.

In 2020, Oklahoma started the season 1-2 with losses to both Iowa State and Kansas State early on. Rattler underwent growing pains but once he got into a groove and gained confidence, he took the college football world by storm with his effortless release.

Replacing center Creed Humphrey and running back Rhamondre Stevenson will not be an easy task but Oklahoma is in a good position with a talent-laden squad.

The consensus Heisman frontrunner, Spencer Rattler will draw the eyes of spectators as he strives to put up another stellar campaign. With his arm-strength and ability to make plays outside the pocket, he has the tools to become a top draft pick in 2022.

Story continues

He has plenty of weapons at his disposal and with the dynamic tandem of Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray out of the backfield to set up play-action. OU will once again sit atop the hierarchy with an explosive offensive attack under innovator, Lincoln Riley.

On the defensive side of the ball, Grinch has transformed the Sooners’ defense from one of the worst and is trending toward one of the most formidable in college football. The Sooners feature one of the most lethal pass rusher in college football in edge Nik Bonitto.

With an offense that remains one of the best in the nation and a defense that can hold up their end of the bargain, Oklahoma has a balanced team that will propel them to a postseason run.

List