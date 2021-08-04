Where does OU rank in ESPN’s preseason power rankings?

Brianna Dix
·2 min read

The 2021 college football season is fast approaching. New talent is ushered in and tailgates will soon commence on Saturdays. Despite roster changes, the top programs remain at the forefront of this season’s power rankings.

According to ESPN, the usual contenders still prevail in the top five: Alabama, Oklahoma, Clemson, Georgia, and Ohio State.

The Oklahoma Sooners sit at No. 2 behind the Crimson Tide.

Alabama, Clemson, and Ohio State will develop new signal callers but Oklahoma and Georgia will see both their quarterbacks return in the fall.

With Spencer Rattler once again commanding the huddle for the Crimson and Cream, along with Alex Grinch’s physical defensive unit, the Sooners are poised for a national championship.

Fans have had enough of the Big 12 banners hanging in Norman. Now, it’s time for a championship.

The Sooners amped up the excitement level this offseason with designs on joining the SEC in the future, but they have a real opportunity to push for a national-title run this season. The schedule sets up nicely: TCU and Iowa State, which can push the Sooners, visit Norman this year, as does Nebraska for a Game of the Century anniversary celebration. The Texas game, as always, is a key test, but FPI gives the Sooners a 68% chance to win the conference. — Dave Wilson

A clean slate begins for the Sooners and an improved QB1.

In 2020, Oklahoma started the season 1-2 with losses to both Iowa State and Kansas State early on. Rattler underwent growing pains but once he got into a groove and gained confidence, he took the college football world by storm with his effortless release.

Replacing center Creed Humphrey and running back Rhamondre Stevenson will not be an easy task but Oklahoma is in a good position with a talent-laden squad.

The consensus Heisman frontrunner, Spencer Rattler will draw the eyes of spectators as he strives to put up another stellar campaign. With his arm-strength and ability to make plays outside the pocket, he has the tools to become a top draft pick in 2022.

He has plenty of weapons at his disposal and with the dynamic tandem of Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray out of the backfield to set up play-action. OU will once again sit atop the hierarchy with an explosive offensive attack under innovator, Lincoln Riley.

On the defensive side of the ball, Grinch has transformed the Sooners’ defense from one of the worst and is trending toward one of the most formidable in college football. The Sooners feature one of the most lethal pass rusher in college football in edge Nik Bonitto.

With an offense that remains one of the best in the nation and a defense that can hold up their end of the bargain, Oklahoma has a balanced team that will propel them to a postseason run.

List

Oklahoma Sooners on Bleacher Report's All-Big 12 Team of the 21st century

    SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano was at New York Giants practice on Tuesday, when a huge brawl broke out on the field that involved the whole team and had quarterback Daniel Jones at the bottom of the pile. Ralph reveals what happened and talks about the intense reaction that came from head coach Joe Judge. For more Ralph Vacchiano: https://sny.tv/tags/ralph-vacchiano About Ralph Vacchiano: Ralph Vacchiano, award-winning sports reporter and columnist, joined SNY in 2016 as its NFL Insider. Vacchiano covers the Giants and Jets beats for SNY.tv, co-hosts "The Tailgate," and is a regular contributor to "GEICO SportsNite." Vacchiano came to SNY following 15 years as the New York Giants beat writer and columnist for the New York Daily News. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi ​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp