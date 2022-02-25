Where does Oregon rank among the top-25 winningest football programs in past decade?

When you look at the entire history of the college football landscape, the Oregon Ducks can’t hold a candle to the blue-blood schools, such as Ohio State, Notre Dame, USC or Texas.

However, when you look at the more recent history, they are absolutely among the best teams in the nation. Since the turn of the century, the Ducks have become a national brand thanks of Phil Knight and Nike, and the program’s rise has produced multiple national championship game appearances and numerous Rose Bowl victories.

Ahead of spring football, 247Sports ranked the top-25 teams in the nation according to their records for the past decade. So where does Oregon rank? The Ducks have a 91-27 record (.771) and have routinely been among the top of the Pac-12 conference. Here’s what 247Sports had to say:

Another big-name program with an uncertain future. But the Ducks have been here before. New head coach Dan Lanning, the architect of a Georgia defense that carried the Bulldogs to their first national championship in more than 40 years, will be Oregon’s fifth head man since 2012. Mario Cristobal got the program back on the right track with a 12-win campaign and Rose Bowl appearance in his second year in Eugene. It is up to Lanning to keep Oregon among the nation’s elite programs. And with Lincoln Riley now calling the shots at USC, things could get much more interesting in the Pac-12.

So, how good has Oregon been since 2010 compared to the rest of the nation? Let’s take a look:

Auburn Tigers

Decade Record: (77-52, .597)

Kansas State Wildcats

Decade Record: (76-50, .603)

Louisville Cardinals

Decade Record: (77-50, .606)

USC Trojans

Decade Record: (77-47, .621)

Baylor Bears

Decade Record: (80-47, .630)

Utah Utes

Decade Record (78-45, .634)

Washington Huskies

Decade Record: (78-45, .634)

Florida Gators

Decade Record: (80-46, .635)

Stanford Cardinal

Decade Record: (82-43, .656)

Iowa Hawkeyes

Decade Record: (82-43, .656)

Michigan Wolverines

Decade Record: (81-42, .659)

Penn State Nittany Lions

Decade Record: (82-42, .661)

Michigan State Spartans

Decade Record: (83-42, .664)

Florida State Seminoles

Decade Record: (85-42, .669)

Texas A&M Aggies

Decade Record: (85-41, .675)

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Decade Record: (90-39, .698)

LSU Tigers

Decade Record: (90-37, .709)

Wisconsin Badgers

Decade Record: (93-36, .721)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Decade Record: (97-31, .758)

Oregon Ducks

Decade Record: (91-27, .771)

Georgia Bulldogs

Decade Record: (106-28, .791)

Oklahoma Sooners

Decade Record: (107-24, .817)

Clemson Tigers

Decade Record: (121-17, .877)

Ohio State Buckeyes

Decade Record: (116-13, .899)

Alabama Crimson Tide

Decade Record: (128-13, .908)

