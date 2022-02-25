Where does Oregon rank among the top-25 winningest football programs in past decade?
When you look at the entire history of the college football landscape, the Oregon Ducks can’t hold a candle to the blue-blood schools, such as Ohio State, Notre Dame, USC or Texas.
However, when you look at the more recent history, they are absolutely among the best teams in the nation. Since the turn of the century, the Ducks have become a national brand thanks of Phil Knight and Nike, and the program’s rise has produced multiple national championship game appearances and numerous Rose Bowl victories.
Ahead of spring football, 247Sports ranked the top-25 teams in the nation according to their records for the past decade. So where does Oregon rank? The Ducks have a 91-27 record (.771) and have routinely been among the top of the Pac-12 conference. Here’s what 247Sports had to say:
Another big-name program with an uncertain future. But the Ducks have been here before. New head coach Dan Lanning, the architect of a Georgia defense that carried the Bulldogs to their first national championship in more than 40 years, will be Oregon’s fifth head man since 2012. Mario Cristobal got the program back on the right track with a 12-win campaign and Rose Bowl appearance in his second year in Eugene. It is up to Lanning to keep Oregon among the nation’s elite programs. And with Lincoln Riley now calling the shots at USC, things could get much more interesting in the Pac-12.
So, how good has Oregon been since 2010 compared to the rest of the nation? Let’s take a look:
Auburn Tigers
Decade Record: (77-52, .597)
Decade Record: (76-50, .603)
Decade Record: (77-50, .606)
Decade Record: (77-47, .621)
Baylor Bears
Decade Record: (80-47, .630)
Decade Record (78-45, .634)
Decade Record: (78-45, .634)
Decade Record: (80-46, .635)
Decade Record: (82-43, .656)
Decade Record: (82-43, .656)
Decade Record: (81-42, .659)
Penn State Nittany Lions
Decade Record: (82-42, .661)
Decade Record: (83-42, .664)
Decade Record: (85-42, .669)
Texas A&M Aggies
Decade Record: (85-41, .675)
Oklahoma State Cowboys
Decade Record: (90-39, .698)
LSU Tigers
Decade Record: (90-37, .709)
Decade Record: (93-36, .721)
Decade Record: (97-31, .758)
Oregon Ducks
Decade Record: (91-27, .771)
Georgia Bulldogs
Decade Record: (106-28, .791)
Decade Record: (107-24, .817)
Clemson Tigers
Decade Record: (121-17, .877)
Decade Record: (116-13, .899)
Decade Record: (128-13, .908)
