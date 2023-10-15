Where does Oregon football stand in the national polls after loss to Washington?

Following a back-and-forth, down-to-the-wire loss to Washington Saturday, the Oregon football team dropped a couple spots in both the AP and USA Today Coaches Polls, released Sunday morning.

Ranked eighth in both the AP and coaches poll last week coming out of a bye undefeated, the Ducks dropped to No. 9 in the AP Poll and to No. 11 in the coaches poll.

The only team to jump Oregon in the AP Poll was an idle Texas team, which lost to Oklahoma two weeks ago.

Washington rose to No. 5 in both the AP and coaches polls, while other ranked Pac-12 teams included Oregon State (No. 12/13), Utah (No. 14/14), USC (No. 18/16), and UCLA (No. 25/25).

The Beavers rose, in part, due to a 36-24 victory over UCLA, while USC fell from the top-10 after a crushing, 48-20 loss to No. 15 Notre Dame.

Washington State received 11 votes in the AP Poll and 20 in the coaches poll, and Arizona received no votes in the AP Poll, but 13 in the coaches poll after the Wildcats pummeled the Cougars 44-6 over the weekend.

The Ducks will take on those Cougars this upcoming weekend back at Autzen Stadium at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon Ducks football falls in national polls after loss to Washington