Where does Oregon football rank in preseason USA Today Coaches Poll?

Green Team quarterback Bo Nix throws out a pass as the Oregon Ducks host their annual spring game at Autzen Stadium Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Eugene, Ore.

Fresh off another 10-win campaign, the Oregon football team earned more preseason recognition Monday, debuting at No. 15 in the preseason USA Today Coaches Poll.

Oregon went 10-3 last season with a thrilling win in the Holiday Bowl against North Carolina and finished No. 15 and No. 16 in The Associated Press and Coaches polls, respectively.

The Ducks are joined by four other Pac-12 programs in the top-25.

Oregon is the fourth-highest ranked Pac-12 program, behind No. 6 USC, No. 11 Washington and No. 14 Utah.

Oregon State is also ranked in the top-25 at No. 18. It’s the Beavers’ highest preseason ranking in the poll since 2001 when they were No. 12.

UCLA, Washington State, and Arizona all received votes in the poll, but did not make the top-25.

Back-to-back national champion Georgia debuted at No. 1, followed by Michigan at No. 2, Alabama at No. 3, Ohio State at No. 4, and LSU at No. 5.

Oregon opens its season against Portland State at Autzen Stadium Sept. 2.

Alec Dietz covers University of Oregon football, women's basketball and baseball for The Register-Guard. You may reach him at adietz@registerguard.com and you can follow him on Twitter @AlecDietz.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Where does Oregon football rank in preseason USA Today Coaches Poll?