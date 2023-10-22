Where does Oregon Ducks football stand in polls after rebound win over Washington State?

Oregon got a win Saturday afternoon and then got a bump in the polls Sunday morning.

The Ducks (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) rose one spot to No. 8 in the Associated Press college football top 25, and two spots to No. 9 in the USA Today/Coaches poll after beating Washington State 38-24 Saturday in Autzen Stadium.

Oregon also benefitted from then-No. 7/6 Penn State tumbling after its 20-12 loss to No. 3/3 Ohio State on Saturday.

Oregon’s next opponent, No. 13/13 Utah (6-1, 3-1) also moved up in both rankings thanks to its 34-32 win against Southern California in Los Angeles.

The Ducks and Utes play in Salt Lake City at 12:30 p.m. Saturday and will be the site of ESPN College GameDay, the network announced Sunday.

The Trojans (6-2, 4-1) lost for the second straight week and dropped to No. 24 in the AP poll and No. 22 in the USA Today/Coaches poll.

The top team from the Pac-12 in both rankings is No. 5/5 Washington (7-0, 4-0), which held on to beat Arizona State 15-7 despite not scoring an offensive touchdown.

Also ranked are No. 11/12 Oregon State (6-1, 3-1), which had a bye this week, and No. 23/24 UCLA (5-2, 2-2), which beat Stanford 42-7.

No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Florida State round out the top 5 in both polls.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon Ducks move up in rankings after win over Washington State