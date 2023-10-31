Where does On3 have LSU in SEC power rankings ahead of Alabama game?

We’ll have a much clearer picture of both division races following Week 10.

In the East, the top two teams face off in Georgia and Missouri as the winner would in all likelihood take the division. In the West, LSU travels to Alabama for the national game of the week in a matchup that could once again determine who goes to Atlanta.

LSU is sure to shoot up the rankings with a win, but for now, the Tigers sit at No. 4 in the latest SEC power rankings from On3, behind the Bulldogs, Crimson Tide and Ole Miss, which beat LSU and thus would be in a three-way tie if the Tigers upset Alabama.

LSU was also on a bye week, but the Tigers stayed right at No. 4. This team has an outside shot at the SEC West title once again.

It all starts with a big one against Alabama Saturday. The talent is there, particularly on the offensive side of the ball led by Jayden Daniels.

The Tigers would likely move up to the No. 2 spot in most power rankings with a win, but for now, they’ll focus on trying to knock off Alabama for the second year in a row.

