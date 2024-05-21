Where does Ole Miss stand at the conclusion of the regular season?

Heading into the final week of the regular season, Ole Miss found itself in suddenly good position for a late push into the NCAA Tournament — a familiar sight for those who recall the journey of the 2022 national champions. Following a winless week, which included a sweep at LSU, the Rebels are now in treacherous waters.

Ole Miss (27-28, 11-19 SEC) won consecutive SEC series against Auburn and a top-five Texas A&M squad, boosting its resume back into the NCAA Tournament bubble conversation. Two wins in Baton Rouge would have given the Rebels 13 SEC wins, the “magic number” analysts said would likely get Ole Miss into the field.

Instead, Ole Miss lost all three games at Alex Box Stadium and has lost five in a row overall. A Rebels sweep at LSU in 2022 likely got the Rebels into the tournament. LSU’s sweep in 2024, meanwhile, might have sealed Ole Miss’ at-large fate.

Ole Miss is ranked No. 32 in the latest RPI, but at-large NCAA Tournament teams must have winning records heading into next Monday’s selection show. The Rebels are under .500 currently, meaning they would have to win several games at this week’s SEC Tournament to finish with a winning record and earn at-large consideration.

The Rebels have made the NCAA Tournament 18 times under head coach Mike Bianco and have finished an entire campaign with a losing record once. Ole Miss finished the last two regular seasons under .500, as the Rebels did not make the SEC Tournament in 2023.

The Rebels are the No. 12 seed in the SEC Tournament and play No. 5 seed Mississippi State Tuesday at 8 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network. Ole Miss won its first regular-season series against the Bulldogs since 2015 this year, taking two of three games at Swayze Field in April. Mississippi State won the Governor’s Cup in Pearl on May 1.

In three games against LSU, Ole Miss went a combined 1 for 23 with runners in scoring position. In the first two games — which the Rebels lost by four runs and two runs, respectively — Ole Miss had just 10 runners in scoring position, its three-combined runs coming via home runs from sophomore Judd Utermark in the opener and sophomore second baseman Luke Hill in Game 2. In the finale, the Rebels notched their lone hit with a runner in scoring position, an RBI single from sophomore first baseman Will Furniss in the seventh inning.

Ole Miss finished the regular season second-to-last in the SEC — and 199th nationally — in scoring at 6.2 runs per game and second-to-last in the conference with a .257 batting average (255th nationally). The Rebels were also second-worst in the SEC in total hits, on-base percentage and slugging percentage. The 6.2 runs per game are Ole Miss’ lowest output since 2017 (4.8), as is the .257 batting average.