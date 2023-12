Where does Oklahoma stand in average team recruiting rankings for 2024?

The Oklahoma Sooners finished the 2024 recruiting cycle without a whole lot of issues, signing all 27 of their committed prospects.

It secured the Sooners a third-consecutive top 10 signing class under head coach Brent Venables in his two years in Norman. The 2024 class has a chance to help set the Sooners on a trajectory to help them contend for SEC and national titles.

It all starts up front with a defensive line class that includes five blue-chip prospects, headlined by five-star defensive tackle David Stone. But beyond Stone, the Sooners have a number of talented players who will be big-time contributors for Oklahoma in 2024 and in the coming years.

With the early signing period wrapping up, let’s take a look at how Oklahoma’s 2024 signing class compares to the rest of the country. Here’s a look at the top 25 teams in recruiting based on an average of the team rankings from 247Sports, On3, and Rivals.

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports: 1

On3: 1

Rivals: 1

Average: 1

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports: 2

On3: 2

Rivals: 3

Average: 2.33

Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports: 5

On3: 3

Rivals: 2

Average: 3.33

Miami Hurricanes

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports: 3

On3: 5

Rivals: 6

Average: 4.67

Aaron E. Martinez-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports: 6

On3: 7

Rivals: 4

Average: 5.67

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports: 4

On3: 4

Rivals: 12

Average: 6.67

Oklahoma Sooners

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports: 8

On3: 8

Rivals: 5

Average: 7

Auburn Tigers

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports: 7

On3: 6

Rivals: 9

Average: 7.33

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports: 10

On3: 9

Rivals: 7

Average: 8.67

LSU Tigers

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports: 11

On3: 10

Rivals: 11

Average: 10.67

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports: 9

On3: 11

Rivals: 13

Average: 11

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports: 13

On3: 13

Rivals: 14

Average: 13.33

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports: 15

On3: 17

Rivals: 10

Average: 14

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports: 12

On3: 14

Rivals: 19

Average: 15

Texas A&M Aggies

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports: 17

On3: 12

Rivals: 17

Average: 15.33

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports: 21

On3: 20

Rivals: 8

Average: 16.33

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports: 14

On3: 15

Rivals: 21

Average: 16.67

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports: 18

On3: 18

Rivals: 15

Average: 17

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports: 16

On3: 16

Rivals: 20

Average: 17.33

Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports: 22

On3: 23

Rivals: 16

Average: 20.33

Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

247Sports: 20

On3: 19

Rivals: 25

Average: 21.33

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports: 19

On3: 22

Rivals: 24

Average: 21.67

Missouri Tigers

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports: 24

On3: 24

Rivals: 18

Average: 22

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports: 23

On3: 21

Rivals: 23

Average: 22.33

Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

247Sports: 25

On3: 25

Rivals: 22

Average: 24

